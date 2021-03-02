Clothing giveaway
CCAP at 212 S. Kent St. is having a community giveaway of clothing on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway is open to everyone. There will also be some shoes and miscellaneous items available. Please wear a mask and bring a bag for your items.
LUNAFEST 2021
Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley is proud to bring LUNAFEST 2021 to the Shenandoah Valley to celebrate Women's Month and raise funds for scholarships for the girls in our community. Enjoy a virtual screening Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can watch either the Girls on the Run family friendly version with the interview of the AJ Andrews or the see the full LUNAFEST. You can purchase your tickets online and then you will have 48-hours to access the films starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Once the films have been unlocked, you will have a 24-hour viewing window on the virtual streaming platform Eventive. You may watch at your leisure, any time of the day. Visit http://girlsontherunsv.org for information on purchasing tickets. Tickets range from $15-$25 with 100% of proceeds from your ticket will benefit Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley.
Pancake Breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road (off U.S. 50 West in Hayfield,) will hold a Pancake Breakfast on March 13 beginning at 7 a.m. until sold out. To-go orders only. Face masks required. Breakfast includes Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples and home fries. Cost is $7 for adult and $4 for children.
'Honeyland'
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in March the film documentary, “Honeyland” (NR: 85 minutes), an emotionally-affecting film praised for its depiction of a Macedonian woman who employs ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey — and who faces challenges when the outside world intrudes. In Turkish w/English subtitles. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m. March 21 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events (MSV showing) or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2 (BRH showing). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Soup and sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will be holding a soup and sandwich sale on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advanced orders only. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Drive-thru Dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 9381 N. Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold a Drive-thru Dinner on March 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Menu includes pork tenderloin with sauerkraut or oven baked chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, roll and cake. Price is $15.
March Monopoly Madness
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center 111 Featherbed Lane. Games are $10 each and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold. The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption. March Madness offer good through March 31.
Free lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. March 12. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment. The sale has been extended through March 31.
Lions Club seeks hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
