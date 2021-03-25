Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Greek Bake Sale and Take-Out
The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Easter Bake Sale and Greek Take-Out on Saturday. Drive-through from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 1700 Amherst St. (next to Omps Funeral Home), for gyros, spanikopita, baklava and other Greek pastries.
Free lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Ham sandwiches and vegetable soup
The Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, off U.S. 50 West, will offer fried country ham sandwiches and vegetable soup on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. until sold out. This is a drive-through event. Prices: Soup by the quart, $7; sandwiches, $4; whole pie, $10.
Trout Fishing Derby
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. will hold its annual Trout fishing derby at 12:30 p.m. on April 3 for children age 12 and under at the Club property lake off Siler Road/Route 600 in northern Frederick County.
The children are invited to fish from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A free fishing tackle raffle will be held for those children present. Four hundred trout will be stocked in the lake including some fishing tackle skill and line testers.
The annual Easter Egg hunt for children age 12 and under in 3 different age groups on April 3 will begin at the same Club property at 3 p.m.
Wear a mask.
WFCCC is a nonprofit organization and celebrating its 53rd year in Frederick County.
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Bingo
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue will resume its Tuesday night Bingo games on April 6. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. Masks required. Social distancing will be in effect.
Virtual Reality, 360 Video, and 3D Modeling Help
The Shenandoah University Center for Immersive Learning (SCIL Lab) is available for a limited time to help area entrepreneurs learn how Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, 360 Video and/or 3D models can help pitch new business concepts or promote tech startups. For an appointment, visit www.su.edu/scil and complete the inquiry form, or email scil@su.edu. This opportunity is free and is made possible through funding from Go Virginia to foster business development in the Shenandoah Valley by connecting entrepreneurs to the Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) accelerator program. For more information, visit https://stauntonfund.org/s2v/.
March Monopoly Madness
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center 111 Featherbed Lane. Games are $10 each and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold. The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption. March Madness offer good through March 31.
Easter Egg Hunt at Long Branch
Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is being replaced this year by a safe and comfortable family excursion: The Long Branch 2021 Easter Drive-Thru. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. April 3. It is free but donations will be accepted.
Visitors will enter Long Branch via the north entrance on Nelson Road then drive through the property where individuals will distribute Easter Eggs to families in their cars so no one will need to leave their vehicle. The cars will then continue around the house to the main steps of the South Portico where the Easter Bunny will wave to all the children. Mr. Easter Bunny’s “helpers” will hand out a bag of Easter eggs through the car window for each child in the car. The helpers will be wearing gloves and masks.
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment. The sale has been extended through March 31.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God, U.S. 50 west Gore, is having a take-out-only fish fry, in the fellowship hall on April 2 beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is gone. Catfish, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, corn bread and dessert. Meals are $10. Proceeds benefit the church Food Pantry. Masks required. Advance orders, call Estelle at 858-2778.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
