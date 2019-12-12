Friday
Little Noon Music
The next performer for Handley Regional Library System's Little Noon Music series will be Madeline Macneil at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Handley Library. Macneil in known for her talents as a singer and performer on the hammered and fretted dulcimers. The performance is free and open to the public.
Soup kitchen/community meal
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 pm.
Ugly Festive Party
Handley Regional Library System will hold a free holiday program for teens, called the Ugly Festive Party, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bowman Library. Gamers can rotate throughout the console, tabletop, and computer games, bring a gift to share ($5 or less), and dress in their holiday worst or best. This program is intended for middle school and high school youth.
Saturday
Bluegrass concert
Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series will host Dave Adkins and the Dave Adkins Band and Big Country Bluegrass on Saturday at Millbrook High School. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Order tickets at topofvirginiabluegrass.com ($30 in advance) or buy at the door ($35). Proceeds go toward agriculture programs of Frederick County Public Schools.
Pancake Breakfast
Reliance United Methodist Church will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday. Joyce Boyd. 869-1156.
Sunday
Woman at War’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the award-winning, Icelandic film drama, “Woman At War” (NR: 101 minutes) at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Set in Reykjavik and the Icelandic highlands, the film applies a light, sometimes quirky touch to timely themes of environmental preservation and female aspirations. In Icelandic w/English s/t and English. . Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Upcoming
‘I Remember Christmas’
Winchester Little Theatre still has tickets available for its holiday dinner theater performance of “I Remember Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at Historic Jordan Springs Culture and Event Center in Stephenson. The show is based on Truman Capote short stories presented in the style of a vintage radio program. Tickets for the three-course meal and show are $39.50 and are available at wltonline.org
