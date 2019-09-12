Friday Esports Summit
Shenandoah University will hold its inaugural Shenandoah Esports Summit on Friday and Saturday. Learn about esports through various panels held from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday in Halpin-Harrison Hall at the university’s main campus in Winchester. Dinner is available at 5 p.m., with a tour of the nearby arena to follow at 6:30 p.m. Panels are also from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Breakfast is available. Cost is $25. To register, visit www.su.edu/esports-summit.
Soup kitchen/ community meal
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m.
Reynolds Store yard party
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company #20 will hold its 42nd annual Yard Party on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, there will be food, music and a car show from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, there will be country ham and barbecued chicken dinners beginning at 4 p.m., a live auction at 6 p.m., music by Stage Left from 3 to 6 p.m. Dinners are $12 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under. Take-outs available. Call Merle Kerns 540 888-3201 or JoAnne DeHaven 540 888-3230 with questions.
Saturday St. John’s Lutheran Fall Festival
St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold its sixth annual Fall Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 3623 Back Mountain Road. Come enjoy live music by Rick Giersch and Robert and Tammy Nuckols. There will be a bake sale, crafts, food (burgers, dogs, chips, soup) and homemade ice cream as well as fun crafts and a bounce house for the kids. The festival is a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. A silent auction in the Social Hall will feature a P. Buckley Moss print, a Mort Kunstler, a Chumley print and many more wonderful items.
Extracurricular fair
Handley Regional Library System will hold an extracurricular activities fair for kids, teens, and their families 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Handley Library. The event is free and open to the public and will help attendees explore options for after-school and weekend activities. Participating businesses include Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association, Community Music School of the Piedmont, Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley, Kids First Swim School, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Rhythm Studio & Dancewear, Super Splasher Aquatics, Tinkergarten, Vostrikov’s Academy of Ballet, and more.
Author of ‘Private Confederacies’ to speak
Handley Regional Library System will host author James J. Broomall speaking about his book “Private Confederacies: The Emotional Worlds of Southern Men as Citizens and Soldiers” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Handley Library. Broomall will show the crisis of the war and a forced a reconfiguration of the emotional worlds of the men who took up arms for the South. The talk will also focus on returning to civilian life and how Southern veterans questioned themselves, sometimes suffering from terrible self-doubt. The talk is free.
American Woodmark reunion
The former employees of American Woodmark will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chet Hobart Park, Lions Shelter, Berryville for their 10-year reunion. Bring a covered dish to share. For more information, contact Gerry Darr at 540-662-2904 or mr.darr@yahoo.com.
Millwood Community Center picnic
The 18th annual Family and Friends Picnic at the Millwood Community Center will be held from 1 p.m. to dusk Saturday at 1610 Millwood Road in Millwood. Fee for adults is $15, $6 for ages 13-18 and free for 12 and under. Enjoy music, food, games and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the Millwood Good Will Association, the caretakers of the community center. Call 540-837-2785 or 540-837-1085 for more information.
Sunday Valley Cruisers car show
Valley Cruisers Car Club will host its 30th anniversary car show on Sunday at Newtown Creamery in Stephens City. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry fee is $15 with dash plaques and goodie bags to the first 100 registered entries. Top 30 awards will be decided by participant judging with all makes and models welcome. Rain date is Sept. 22. For more information, call Butch at 540-533-1700 or Rick 540-888-9948.
Upcoming Justice Sotomayor video
As part of the One Book One Community project, a portion of a talk Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gave in 2013 will be shown at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. Enter the school on the Van Fossen Street side. The One Book One Community projecct is reading Sotomayor’s “My Beloved World.”
James Wood High School Handley Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Touch of Italy in Sunnyside. All class members and guests are encouraged to attend.
Tech Tuesdays
The first class in Handley Regional Library System’s ongoing Tech Tuesdays series is on Windows 10. The class will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Bowman Library. Free and open to the public, the class is led by George Williams from Senior Technology Service. Attendees will learn how to clean up, speed up, and protect their PC. They will also get the basics for Windows 10, including using the start menu with tiles, customizing the desktop, using the control panel, and keyboard shortcuts. Registration and the full class schedule is online at www.handleyregional.org/adults or by calling Bowman Library at 540-869-9000.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those 50 and older at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Those completing this course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. No exams. Cost is $20 to cover materials. AARP members will receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to class. Bring your drivers license to class. For registration and more information, call Pete or Cindy at 540-636-6967.
Wildflower Walk
Blandy Experimental Farm will hold a public wildflower walk led by Marion Lobstein and Sally Anderson from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Meet outside the Blandy library. Cost is $10 for members and Foundation of the State Arboretum members $10 and $15 for nonmembers. Reservations required at www.blandy.virginia.edu
‘George Washington and the Making of Winchester’
The French and Indian War Foundation and The Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society are offering a lecture and slide presentation by Carl J. Ekberg, a professor of history emeritus at Illinois State University, on “From Disaster to Redemption: George Washington and the Making of Winchester.” The presentation will be Sunday at The George Washington Hotel and Ballroom, 103 E. Piccadilly St. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. with a chance to mingle with the speaker and order food and drink from the hotel. The lecture will begin at 2:30 p.m. There is no charge for the lecture.
Ritter Reunion
The descendants of Leslie & Pearl Ritter will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Ruritan Building in Clear Brook. Chicken, hot dogs, plates,cups provided. Bring a dish and your drinks and be sure to tell other family members.
Bill of Rights celebration
The celebration of the birthday of Bill of Rights will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in Mt. Hebron Cemetery Chapel.
Presiding will be Pastor Alan L. Morrison. Attending are church pastors, students, Scouts, civic leaders, parents and, living historian Larry W. Johnson.
The 40 American Revolutionary War veterans buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery will be honored for their sacrifice in securing the Independence of the United States. Living historians in period dress portray historical figures and demonstrate equipment.
The event is free.
