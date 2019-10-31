Holiday bazaars
• Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will include homemade crafts as well as a yard sale room and a huge room with Christmas decorations. They will also sell homemade food such as barbecue, potato soup, vegetable soup and tons of desserts.
• Crums United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Enders Fire Hall, 9 S. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville. There will be crafts, attic treasures, homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, fudge, yeast breads and more. Lunch/supper served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Menu includes homemade vegetable beef soup, bean soup, tomato soup, country ham sandwiches, turkey salad sandwiches, sloppy joes and hot dogs. Live music on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring The Blue Mountain Boys, Judy and Becky Lee, and John Wesley Men’s Chorus.. For information, call 540-955-1852.
• Emmanuel United Methodist Church will hold an indoor craft bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson. Breakfast, lunch and baked good items available.
• Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 8391 North Frederick Pike in Cross Junction. Find wood crafts, linens, salt and pepper collections, baked goods, fall and winter — Christmas crafts and more. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Tables are $10 each or two for $15. For reservations call Donna Crouse at 540-550-0579.
• Bethany Hill Baptist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 117 Bethany Hill Drive off U.S. 522. There will be a wide variety of Thanksgiving and Christmas crafts, plus tables of yard sale items. Baked goods. Lunch served.
• Clarke County Parks and Recreation will hold a Fall and Holiday Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 225 Al Smith Circle in Berryville. Items include arts and crafts, jewelry, baked goods and body and hair care.
• The Rockland Schoolhouse will hold a Christmas open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2895 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Holiday items, antiques and unique collectibles will be offered. Look for the Red Schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Fairgrounds and Rockland roads.
Friday Fight zombies at the library
Handley Library, part of Handley Regional Library System, is hosting Night of the Nerfs and the Undead from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. This free event for teens will feature a battle with Nerf guns throughout the library after it is closed. The theme is “Zombies have invaded the library and only you can stop them before terror breaks loose!” Participants need to register online at www.handleyregional.org/teens and bring their own Nerf supplies.
Saturday Men on a Mission
The Highland Food Pantry will hold its annual Men on a Mission fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall. Tickets are $30 and 100% goes to the food pantry budget. Enjoy food prepared by local men serving as “chefs.” Tickets available at the church weekdays or night of event while they last. Donations are welcome — mail to the pantry at P.O. Box 1762, Winchester, VA 22604 or donate on the website at highlandpantrywinc.com
Clarke County Heritage Day
Clarke County Heritage Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood) shows how people lived during the Colonial era with activities such as milling grains, cooking, woodworking, and sewing. Day features an encampment of Revolutionary War re-enactors from the 2d Virginia Regiment. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600.
El Dia de los Muertos
Bowman Library, part of Handley Regional Library System, is hosting El Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kids and their families can honor their families during this program, or learn it about it for the first time, while they make colorful decorations, break a piñata, enjoy Hispanic foods, dance to Mariachi music, hear stories, and meet the puppets. The library also has a special, colorful exhibit featuring this program. Materials around this topic are also displayed and available for check out.
Sunday
‘Free Solo’ screening
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in November the Oscar-winning film documentary, “Free Solo” (PG-13: 97 minutes). The film portrays the rock climber, Alex Honnold, as he prepares for, and then assaults the 3,000-foot El Capitan peak in Yosemite National Park – without a rope. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand at both sites with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For further info, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Veterans breakfast
A breakfast and program for all veterans will be held from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Millbrook High School. All three county schools work together to decorate and run the event. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. and there is a program following the breakfast that we students put on to thank them. The band also plays all song for all of the military branches. Please RSVP by Nov. 6 by calling 540-545-2800.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those 50 and over at Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Those completing the course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. No exams. The cost is $20 to cover the costs of materials. AARP members will receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to the class. Class size is limited. All drivers should bring their drivers license to class. For registration and further information, please call Peter or Cindy at 540-636-6967 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
