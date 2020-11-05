Kiwanis Club Pancake Day
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet offer a drive-through only Pancake Day on Saturday. The pancake and sausage breakfast event will feature carry-out meals delivered to patrons’ vehicles to safeguard participants and will run from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from any club member or a number of area businesses. Price of each meal is $6; children under 4 eat free.
Holiday bazaar
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will offer a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the fire company, 8391 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be fall crafts, baked goods and other food, Christmas crafts and decorations. Tables are $10 or two for $15. Contact Brenda Yost at 540-533-6158 or Donna Crouse at 540-550-0579.
Artist-in-Residence at Burwell-Morgan Mill
Rebecca Jones will create art as weel as sell and talk about her work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood). Suggested admission-donation to mill is $5 per adult; $3 per senior citizen. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600 or director@clarkehistory.org.
Soup and Country Ham Sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold a Soup and Country Ham Sandwich sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Advance orders only. To place orders by Sunday call Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Soup and sandwiches
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue will offer soup and sandwiches from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Pre-orders only. Vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for $7 a quart and country ham sandwiches for $4 for sandwiches. To pre-order, call/text 540-533-4611 or email soupandham16@gmail.com
‘Driveways’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the film comedy-drama, “Driveways” (NR: 83 minutes), an intimate drama of the relationship between an aging retiree and a lonely young boy at a turning point in both their lives. It was the last film made by the esteemed American actor Brian Dennehy. The screening will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Scouts to hold drive-up spaghetti dinner
Winchester’s BSA Troop 9 will sell spaghetti dinners for pick-up from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St. Patrons are asked to pull up to the church on the Cork Street side, where orders will be taken at their vehicles and food brought out for curbside service. Pasta with meat sauce or vegetable sauce will be available with bread and a dessert. A freewill offering to support the troop is requested.
Little Noon Music
Award-winning singer, guitarist and storyteller Andrew McKnight comes to Little Noon Music to perform with a little help from Zoom. His performance at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 13 is free and open to the public and brought to you by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional. You can register online to have the ZOOM link emailed to talk and interact on Zoom, or simply join on Facebook. Register on Zoom https://www.handleyregional.org/andrew. Join on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional
Free lunches, food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Sunset Hill School plaque dedication
The town of Strasburg along with Shenandoah County and the State of Virginia will celebrate the dedication and unveiling of a Virginia historical marker to honor Sunset Hill School. The Sunset Hill School was an African American School that existed during segregation. The dedication will begin at noon Nov. 14 on downtown Strasburg’s Market Square. The rain/snow date is noon Nov. 21. Following the dedication will be an unveiling of the historic marker at the Sunset Hill School site located at 348 Sunset St. in Strasburg.
Lions Club Hearing Aid Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Diaper donations
Diaper donations are needed in sizes 5 and 6 and individual packs of wipes at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester. call 54)-662-4318 for additional information or donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
