Saturday Freewill offering breakfast
Centenary Reformed UCC will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. The church is located at 202 S. Cameron St. and a free will offering is requested. Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
Ice Cream Social
The Methodist Men of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church at 210 E. Main St. in Berryville will hold an ice cream social in the church fellowship hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Homemade ice cream will be served. Donations accepted. For more information call 955-1264.
‘John Brown: Monuments and Mythology’
Handley Regional Library System will offer a special program reflecting on the history of John Brown’s raid at Harpers Ferry in 1859 and the impact of race relations at 2 p.m. Saturday. “John Brown: Monuments and Mythology” will be held at Handley Library in Winchester. This free presentation will be led by David Fox, a recently retired park ranger from the National Park Service. Fox will tell the stories of monuments and plaques dedicated to a key figure, Heyward Shepherd, a free black man who lived in Winchester and was the first person killed in the raid, and the controversies surrounding the actions and history of the event. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Sunday Harley family reunion
The Harley family reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park.
Family Day
Family Day 2019 will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Frederick Douglass Park. DJ Hopha will play music throughout the day, and a free lunch for kids age 12 and under will be served from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The event will also include a resource fair with information from a variety of local nonprofit organizations, bingo games, a book bag giveaway, activities organized by the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, kickball and basketball tournaments, local artists and a variety of food and drinks for purchase.
Upcoming JWHS Class of 1984 reunion
The James Wood High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at Trumpet Vine Farm. Contact Laura Cunningham for more information at 540-336-9209 or email smokefan4ever@yahoo.com
JWHS Classes of 1974, 1975, 1976
If you graduated from James Wood High School in 1974, 1975, or 1976 there will be a combined reunion Potluck from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 250 Costello Drive (across from Costco). We plan to eat around 5:30. Chicken, paper products, utensils and water will be provided. Please bring a covered dish and/or dessert to share and your own drinks. The cost is $7 per person or $10 a couple. Please RSVP by Aug. 14 to jwhscombinereunion@gmail.com. Send your check and make it payable to Jody Dunn Bursey, 2026 Quarry Road, Bunker Hill, WV 25413 or send it via PayPal to 540-336-1556. For more information, call Bobbie Omps Harper 540-336-1556.
‘Beetlejuice’
Handley Regional Library System will show the movie “Beetlejuice” (Rated PG) for teens in the Mike Foreman Rotary Reading Garden on 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Handley Library. The movie is free and open to the public. Teens are encouraged to bring snacks and blankets for the outdoor movie.
Cather Reunion
The 62nd Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 18 at the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue event center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Doors open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Guests are asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert, and drink. Contact Linda Cather, president, at 540-539-3307.
Bad Bugs: A Backyard Bestiary
Sustainability Matters and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer an information session on “Bad Bugs: A Backyard Bestiary” from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at Blandy Experimental Farm Library and Grounds. Scientists from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension will provide updates on spotted lanternflies, Japanese beetles, periodical cicadas, emerald ash borers, stinkbugs, and other problem insects. Live and preserved insects will be on display; bring securely bagged specimens for identification. The program will end with a walk to observe insects and insect damage, so dress for the weather. Fee is $20 for Friends of State Arboretum and Sustainability Matter and $25 for nonmembers. Register online anytime at blandy.virginia.edu under “Register for Programs Here”; call 540-837-1758 Ext. 224.
Plane Crazy
Plane Crazy RC will host its seventh annual Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Plane Crazy field, 306 Sulphur Spring Road, off U.S. 50 east of Winchester. Activities will include model aviation demonstrations and exhibitions of all sizes of remotes model aircraft from small-scale park flyers to giant scale aerobatic models. Donations will given to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society. Visit the Plane Crazy website at http://planecrazyrc.com
Car Show
The Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. will host a Car Show from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 at the fire company, 809 Greenwood Road. The show will feature antique and classic cars, antique fire trucks, motorcycles, modern cars and trucks. Admission is free and food will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.