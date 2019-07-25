Friday Winchester Days
Find lots of specials and discounts in downtown Winchester during the annual Winchester Days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Many downtown store owners will set up racks and tents outside to offer bargains to savvy shoppers.
Friday Night Bingo
Reynolds Store VFR, 9381 N Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold Friday Night Bingo beginning at 7 p.m. for early birds, 7:30 p.m. for regular bingo. Free meal with admission pack.
Blue Ridge Avalanche in concert
Berryville Main Street Music in the Park, a free summer concert series in Rose Hill Park (31 E. Main St.), features Blue Ridge Avalanche at 7 p.m. Friday. Bring a blanket or chair. Visit berryvillemainstreet.org.
‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’
“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” will be shown outside at Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce) at 8 p.m. Friday as part of its free “Dog Days of Summer” movie series. Bring a blanket or chair. Rain location is inside the mansion. Contact Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org, or go to visitlongbranch.org.
Family Mothing Party
Family Mothing Party at Blandy Experimental Farm (400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce) meets outside the Blandy library at 9 p.m. Friday. Attract, catch, and release these often beautiful but hidden backyard residents. Registration required. $10 per FOSA member ($20 per family); $15 for non-members ($25 per family). Call Blandy at 540-837-1758, or go to blandy.virginia.edu for details.
Pageant of Steam show
The 53rd annual Pageant of Steam Show at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds is hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Steam & Gas Engine Association and includes a large flea market, live bluegrass music, wheat threshing demonstrations, saw mill demonstrations, horse pulling contests and food vendors. Admission is $7 on Friday and Saturday, $5 on Sunday; children under 12 admitted free. Gates open at 7 a.m. each day. Go to svsgea.com for details.
“Silence of the Lambs”
Handley Library will offer a free showing of “Silence of the Lambs” as part of their adult summer reading program from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. Movie to start as close to 8:45 p.m. as the sun will allow. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Feel free to bring a picnic. Popcorn will be provided by the Alamo for free to the first 50 guests. Movie is rated R for adults.
Saturday Book drop-off
The next book drop-off date at Bowman Library will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants can bring gently used books, CDs, DVDs and electronic games. Donations will become part of the Fall Used Book Sale in October that benefits the library.
Branner reunion
The descendants of George and Christine Beahm Branner will gather for their Annual Reunion and Picnic on Saturday at the Relief United Methodist Church Picnic Shelter on Middle Road. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. All family members and friends are invited to attend. Everyone is asked to bring an item for the auction.
Barbecue chicken and roast pork dinner
A Pit BBQ Chicken and Roasted Pork Dinner will be held at Little Mountain United Methodist Church, off Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday or until everything is gone. A free-will donation will be accepted. For more information, call 667-6786.
George Washington’s Election of 1758
The French & Indian War Foundation is holding the second annual re-enactment of Col. George Washington’s election to the House of Burgesses in 1758. Voting takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Civil War Courthouse Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall. Anyone of any age can vote. George Washington was 26 years old and colonel of the Virginia Regiment when he won election to the House of Burgesses on July 24, 1758. Cask-conditioned ale will be offered by the Virginia Beer Museum.
Yule Ball in July
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will hold a Yule Ball in July from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday for adults only. Arrive in your best magical outfit and be prepared for an evening full of mischief, treats, and special activities. Raised on Analog will perform. Ticket includes entry, one Butterbeer, Mead and Fire Whisky tastings.
Sunday
Conner reunion
The descendants of Issac and Sarah Conner will hold a family reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday at Salem Church of the Brethren Church, off Salem Church Road near Stephens City. It is the first church on the left. This is a change in location. The reunion will be held inside. Bring covered dish, drink and/or dessert.
Yer a Wizard Day
Celebrate the magic of Hogwarts and a certain wizard’s birthday with themed activities, events, and magical surprises throughout the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Practice your best Quidditch moves, learn Care of Magical Creatures, browse Diagon Alley, get magical fairy hair, and so much more. Costumes encouraged. All activities included with regular admission.
SSMT Downtown Cabaret
Pull up a barstool and join in for a fun evening of casual cabaret performances featuring members of the 2019 Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre company on Sunday night at the Bright Box Theater in downtown Winchester at 15 N. Loudoun St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
