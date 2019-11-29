Holiday bazaars
• Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury will hold an art bazaar in the Abbey from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive. Artwork is created by residents and staff. Checks or cash accepted. A portion of sales goes to the in-house charity funds.
• West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, will hold a Small Business Saturday Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Crafts and homemade gifts from local artisans and small businesses will be featured.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St. in Stephens City, will hold its bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There be crafts all kinds, baked goods and breakfast and lunch will be sold.
Friday
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
Walking in a Winter Wonderland — the massive light show at Clear Brook Park — opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday and stays open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. most nights until Dec. 29. Highlights include hundreds of thousands of lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting visitors in the log cabin, and an wonderful computer controlled display coordinated with music. Admission fee.
Information: 540-665-5678 or visit www.winchesterva.gov/parks/specialevents.
'Blind Bombing' book signing
Author Norman Fine will talk about his about his book "Blind Bombing" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barns of Rose Hill. He will be selling and signing the book as well. The book tells the little-known story of how microwave radar got the Allies to D-Day in World War II, despite initial apathy and even opposition by many in the entrenched military establishments of Britain and the United States.
Sunday
'Woman at War'
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in December the award-winning, Icelandic film drama, “Woman At War” (NR: 101 minutes). Set in Reykjavik and the Icelandic highlands, the film applies a light, sometimes quirky touch to timely themes of environmental preservation and female aspirations. In Icelandic w/English s/t and English. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and the second screening will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand at both sites with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Upcoming
Gingerbread Jamboree
Handley Regional Library System announces the highly anticipated Gingerbread Jamboree at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Families of all ages can celebrate the holiday season with a puppet show, gingerbread stories, games, and more at the free program! Patrons can enjoy interactive stations, with guests like the Maryland Fairy Hair Lady who will be turning friends into fairies if they choose, balloons from Characters By Chelsea, and face painting with Face Paint by Rachel. The first 100 kids will receive a gingerbread cookie from Firefly Café & Bakery.
Holiday sing-along
Handley Regional Library System announces a special holiday sing-along at Bowman Library for kids and families at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The special program will feature live music for all ages with keyboards, a pipe organ, flutes, and more.
Godfrey Miller holiday events
The Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall welcomes the public to the following holiday events:
1 p.m. Dec. 4: Christmas Bingo and a Taste of Christmas Social
12:30 p.m. Dec. 11: A Christmas performance by the Sweet Adelines
11:30 a.m. Dec. 12: Grace Lutheran Preschool sings
11:30 a.m. Dec. 18: Annual Christmas Tea ($15 reservations required)
In addition, the Center has many decorated Christmas trees through the historic home.
The following are some of the area events that will be held this weekend:
Hometown Christmas
Stephens City will host its second annual Hometown Christmas event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street. Activities include:
• Secret Santa shopping area where children can purchase gifts for $1 to $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stephens City United Methodist Church; the church will also hold a bake sale to support the youth mission trip next summer
• Mayor Mike Diaz will conduct a free historic house walking tour starting at 11 a.m. at the Newtown History Center (check in time is 20 minutes before the tour starts)
• Hallelujah Chorus sing-along and performance by the Shenandoah Valley Chorus at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church
• A Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Santa will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. for children to share their Christmas wish lists at the Newtown Commons.
• Town businesses will host a scavenger hunt with prizes
• A Warming Tree will be at Capon Valley Bank where newly donated mittens, gloves, scarves and hats can be clipped to the tree to support the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP)
• Greeting cards will be made available for anyone wanting to send an anonymous “Thank-A-Veteran” greeting to military personnel receiving medical services at the Martinsburg (West Virginia) VA Center
• Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. with Christmas carols by members of Camp of Faith Church followed by hot chocolate and cookies.
Information: Jacquetta Owen at Stellar Seven or email jacquettaowen@gmail.com.
Pottery show
Members of the Shenandoah Potters Guild will host its annual show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the War Memorial building, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester.
'The Nutcracker'
The Virginia Youth Ballet will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Handley High School, 425 Handley Blvd., Winchester.
Tickets, which are reserved seating, are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: 540-665-0343 or www.virginiayouthballet.org.
Middletown parade
Middletown will host its annual Christmas parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. After the parade, there will be cookies with Santa at the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue. There will also be coloring pages to keep kids entertained and a photo booth.
Magic Lantern Theater
The Magic Lantern Theater will show the award-winning Icelandic film drama “Woman At War” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. The film will be shown in Icelandic with English subtitles.
A second screening will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. Admission is $8 or $5 for MSV and Barns members. Information: 540-678-0963 or visit www.magiclanterntheater.org.
Old Town parade/tree lighting
Old Town Winchester will have its Christmas parade and tree lighting at 7 p.m. Monday. The parade route is Cameron Street to Piccadilly to left on Braddock Street to left on Cork Street and finish at Loudoun Street. Santa will walk down Rouss Avenue to light the Christmas tree.
Parking garages will charge a flat $5 fee.
