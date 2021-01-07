Little Noon Music
John Arnold returns to Little Noon Music at 12:15 p.m. Friday with the theme of “The Solo Guitar Works of Glenn Caluda.” Caluda was Arnold’s classical guitar teacher at Shenandoah University, where he taught for nearly 40 years. This event is virtual on the Handley Regional Library’s Facebook page and is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Songs include: “Suite Homage,” “Four Introspections,” “Mutations on Dies Iraes,” “Three Character Pieces” and more.
Special on SPCA adoptions
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is hosting a MEW Year adoption special. Mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane to adopt a cat or kitten for $21. Special available to approved adopters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12-14.
Free prepackaged lunches
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Reading challenge
The Handley Regional Library System has announced the start of its winter reading challenge for kids and teens in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. The challenge runs through the end of January.
Participants can win raffle prizes based on the number of books read. Library staff will also be conducting a series of programs online, including interactive story times, teen video game nights, crafts and more.
New this year is the Virtual Mad Science Holidaze Show at 2 p.m. Jan. 16, where kids can experience “crazy” science experiments live on Zoom, and a special Penguin Appreciation Day on Jan. 20 featuring puppets, stories, and a chance for participants to add a penguin to display at Bowman Library.
Participants receive a small prize when registering for the reading challenge. Sign-up, learn more, and log your reading at https://tinyurl.com/yynnzbss. Information: www.handleyregional.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.