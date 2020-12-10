Little Noon Music: A Special Memorial Tribute to Madeline MacNeil
The Friends of the Handley Regional Library System and Little Noon Music present a musical memorial tribute to performer Madeline MacNeil, who passed away in March 2020, at 12:15 p.m. Friday. Madeline performed for the library system for more than 20 years. The musical tribute is free and open to the public and will be online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional.
MacNeil’s friend, Rich Follett, coordinated the recording of a tribute with area musicians performing their favorite MacNeil song.
Musical performances include:
John Durant performing "Red is the Rose"
Allen Dec performing "As Time Goes By"
Shenandoah Circle performing "Love Above All"
Ron Goad featuring Glen Hirabayashi performing "It’s Organic"
Anne Lough performing "The Water is Wide"
The 6th Dimension performing "Let There be Peace on Earth"
Rich Follett performing "O Shenandoah"
Holiday Open House at Long Branch
Holiday Open House at Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood) noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and showcases the circa 1811 mansion decorated for the holidays by local garden clubs. Stop by and enjoy the current art exhibit, historical displays, and a reading room stocked with books by local authors. Wear face coverings and observe social distancing. Contact Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org. Go to visitlongbranch.org.
Follow the Star
Drive through and enjoy the elaborate live nativity at Fellowship Bible Church, tkt tk Middle Road, for the church's annual production of Follow the Star. Free. The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Used book sale
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System are holding an “Expect the Unexpected” Friends Used Book Sale through Saturday at Bowman Library.
This book sale has several new safety adjustments due to COVID-19. Fifteen shoppers will be allowed to access the sale at a time and will need to make an appointment to shop with a 1-hour time limit (following the library system’s adjusted public hours) by emailing friends@handleyregional.org.
Book prices will range from $1-$2 and will include fiction, non-fiction, paperbacks, DVDs, CDs, and children’s books. Restocking will occur as space becomes available. Books will be in boxes around the room for shoppers to sort and pick their own selection. Additional surprises may be announced as the sale progresses and as safety and resources allow. Proceeds from the sale benefit library programs and services at all three libraries in the system.
The Recovery Arts & Crafts Fair
Support the regional recovery community's artists and crafters at The Recovery Arts & Crafts Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Our Health Building, Kendall Community Campus, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Part of the proceeds will benefit The United Way. There are a few openings left for any talented artist or crafter who is part of the recovery community. Call Robert at 240-217-3690.
Free lunches, food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday, December 11th and 18th from noon to 1 p.m. On Dec. 18, gift bags will be distributed until they are gone. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
‘Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the film documentary, “Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins” (NR: 93 minutes), which tells of the celebrated political columnist from Texas whose caustic wit lacerated politicians in both parties for over 30 years, at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking link to barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The Brain Injury Recovery Group will have a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 17.
For Zoom link or phone number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Our goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury; both for the survivors and for the caregivers.
Bake sale
Bake sale at Hayfield Assembly of God Church, off U.S. 50 west in Gore, will hold a bake sale inside its Fellowship Hall on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until the goodies gone. Masks required. Cakes, pies and cookies are sold as a fundraiser for the church's food pantry.
