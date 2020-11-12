Holiday bazaars
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company will hold a holiday bazaar beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Lunch will be served.
• Congregational Christian Fellowship Church, 2908 Middle Road, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tables for rent. Christmas items. White elephant table. Baked goods. Soups and sandwiches.
• Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road in Berryville, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be homemade aprons, crafts, homemade baked goods, soups and much more.
• Montague Avenue United Methodist Women will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 at 102 Montague Ave. in Winchester. Among the items offered will be 300 Santa Clauses from the estate of Juanita Carter. Food items offered include vegetable soup ($6 a quart) and country ham sandwiches ($4), baked apple dumplings ($3) and sloppy joe mixture (can also be used as hot dog topping (pint for $3). All food is “to-go” only. Face masks required. Food can be pre-ordered by calling the church at 540-662-5149 or emailing maumc5149@gmail.com
• Round Hill Ruritan Club, 164 Poorhouse Road, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. You’ll find crafts and direct sales vendors including Thirty-One, Avon, Chalk Couture and more. Vendors inquire at 540-33-2851.
Scouts to hold drive-up spaghetti dinner
Winchester’s BSA Troop 9 will sell spaghetti dinners for pick-up from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St. Patrons are asked to pull up to the church on the Cork Street side, where orders will be taken at their vehicles and food brought out for curbside service. Pasta with meat sauce or vegetable sauce will be available with bread and a dessert. A freewill offering to support the troop is requested.
Little Noon Music
Award-winning singer, guitarist and storyteller Andrew McKnight comes to Little Noon Music to perform with a little help from Zoom. His performance at 12:15 p.m. Friday is free and open to the public and brought to you by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional. You can register online to have the ZOOM link emailed to talk and interact on Zoom, or simply join on Facebook. Register on Zoom https://www.handleyregional.org/andrew. Join on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional
Free lunches, food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Chili Drive Thru Dinner
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson, will offer a chili dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Drive up for a bowl of chili, a corn muffin and two chocolate chip cookies for $5.
Sunset Hill School plaque dedication
The town of Strasburg along with Shenandoah County and the State of Virginia will celebrate the dedication and unveiling of a Virginia historical marker to honor Sunset Hill School. The Sunset Hill School was an African American School that existed during segregation. The dedication will begin at noon Saturday on downtown Strasburg’s Market Square. The rain/snow date is noon Nov. 21. Following the dedication will be an unveiling of the historic marker at the Sunset Hill School site located at 348 Sunset St. in Strasburg.
‘Driveways’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the film comedy-drama, “Driveways” (NR: 83 minutes), an intimate drama of the relationship between an aging retiree and a lonely young boy at a turning point in both their lives. It was the last film made by the esteemed American actor Brian Dennehy. The screening will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
