Clothing giveaway
CCAP at 212 S. Kent St. is having a community giveaway of clothing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway is open to everyone. There will also be some shoes and miscellaneous items available. Please wear a mask and bring a bag for your items.
Free lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Chicken barbecue dinner
Gainesboro Fire and Rescue Department will hold a Chicken BBQ Dinner from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Meals cost $13 and include half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.
Pancake Breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road (off U.S. 50 West in Hayfield,) will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. until sold out. To-go orders only. Face masks required. Breakfast includes Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples and home fries. Cost is $7 for adult and $4 for children.
Soup and sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will hold a soup and sandwich sale on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advanced orders only. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Drive-thru dinner with pork tenderloin
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 9381 N. Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold a Drive-thru Dinner on March 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Menu includes pork tenderloin with sauerkraut or oven baked chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, roll and cake. Price is $15.
Financial Literacy Workshop – Budgeting for Success
Handley Regional Library System is hosting a new financial literacy program at 7:30 p.m. March 16 on Zoom. Attendees can expect to set SMART financial goals, learn effective financial habit, and create a budget to meet and exceed those set goals. The presenter will be Mary Butler, an educator and trainer who has a master’s degree in Counseling and College Student Personnel from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. Registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/budgeting-success
Outdoor Hiking Series
The next virtual program in Handley Library’s outdoor series will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 18 and will focus on Climbing to New Heights with Arthur Kearns. Kearns will share his hiking experience, the impact hiking has made on his life, and how the local community can enjoy local hiking. Kearns is the owner of Seneca Rocks Climbing School and the Gendarme Climbing Shop at Seneca Rocks, West Virginia. This series, sponsored by the library and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System, is hosted by Susan Tschirhart — hiker, camper, and nature nerd — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester.
This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/exploringoutdoors3
Fried chicken and country ham dinner
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, will hold a Drive-Thru Oven Fried Chicken and Baked Country Ham Dinner on March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) All meals will include: one chicken breast, one chicken leg, two slices of baked country ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert. Meal price is $15.
‘Honeyland’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in March the film documentary, “Honeyland” (NR: 85 minutes), an emotionally-affecting film praised for its depiction of a Macedonian woman who employs ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey — and who faces challenges when the outside world intrudes. In Turkish w/English subtitles. The screening will be at 4 p.m. March 21 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (Museum of Shenandoah Valley/Barns members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
March Monopoly Madness
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center 111 Featherbed Lane. Games are $10 each and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold. The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption. March Madness offer good through March 31.
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment. The sale has been extended through March 31.
