Holiday Grind-Fest
Re-Opening & Holiday Grind-Fest at Locke’s Mill (1600 Locke’s Mill Road) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday offers free grinding demonstrations, samples, bread tastings, refreshments, and the opportunity to talk with the millers. Wear face masks and observe social distancing. Go to LockesMillGrains.com.
‘Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in December the film documentary, “Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins” (NR: 93 minutes), which tells of the celebrated political columnist from Texas whose caustic wit lacerated politicians in both parties for over 30 years. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events (MSV showing) or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2 (BRH showing). For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Author talk
Handley Regional Library is hosting authors Sandell Morse and L. Annette Binder at 6:30 p.m. today in virtual author talks about their books that center around World War II.
Registration is required to join the interactive Zoom session at https://www.handleyregional.org/homefront
The talk can be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/handleyregional
Morse is the author of “The Spiral Shell, A French village Reveals its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II”. Binder was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States as a child. “The Vanishing Sky,” her debut novel, tells the story of a German mother trying to hold her family together during the final months of World War II
Craft bazaar canceled
The Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, has canceled its annual craft bazaar scheduled for Saturday because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The Brain Injury Recovery Group will have a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Dec. 17.
For Zoom link or phone number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Our goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury; both for the survivors and for the caregivers.
