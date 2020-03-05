Saturday Sandwich, soup sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold a country ham sandwich, homemade soup, bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Advance orders or information contact: Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Authors talk
The next 1455 A Place for Writers Author Talk will be at Handley Library at 3 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Friends of Handley Regional Library System, the program will feature authors Thorpe Moeckel and Jessie van Eerden. 1455’s Founding Director Sean Murphy and the authors will discuss the process of writing and the contemporary literary scene, followed by an open Q&A.
Upcoming
Help with taxes
The AARP TAXAIDE tax service takes place at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Federal and state tax returns are prepared for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You do not need to be a member of AARP or retired to get your taxes done.
You will be able to sign up starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and you can pick the day of that week that you want. Every day we will put out sign-up sheets until they are filled for that week.
You will need to bring: picture ID, Social Security cards for all listed on your return, your year-end tax papers [W-2s, 1099s, 1098s etc.] and also, last year’s tax return. A helpful hint, look at last year’s return to see what papers were used, to get an idea of what you’ll need to bring. Call AARP TAXAIDE at 540-247-6479 after Monday. No appointments will be made over the phone.
Free computer class
The Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center is offering a six-week computer class on Introduction to MS Office and Windows 10 on Thursdays beginning April 9 and running to May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 540-667-5869 to register.
Both classes are offered to area seniors for free.
Author talk
Local resident Rose Trochlil will talk about her new book “9 Kids, 23 Cars” at 11 a.m. March 12 at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall. Call 540-667-5869 for more information.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
The Magic Lantern Theater will a new film documentary, “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles” (PG-13: 92 minutes) which examines the origins of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” at 4 p.m. March 15 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand at both sites with refreshments available. Admission: $8.00 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For further info, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Winchester Model Railroad Club sale
The Winchester Model Railroad Club is sponsoring its annual spring flea market/sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Moose Club, 215 E Cork St. in Winchester. Admission is $5, $4 with a discount coupon available at WMRRC.org. Children under 12 may enter free. Building is handicapped accessible with plenty of parking. The Moose Club will sell breakfast and lunch during the sale.
Little Noon Music
The next concert in the Little Noon Music series sponsored by the Handley Regional Library System will be Emily Martin and Friends at 12:15 p.m. March 13 at Bowman Library. The concert is free. Emily Martin, of The Martin Family Band, carries on the tradition of playing, teaching and performing. Her styles include Old Time Appalachian traditional music and Irish music on the mandolin, mountain dulcimer, tenor banjo and voice. She will be joined by Josh Henderson on guitar, bass and vocals and Elora Martin on Irish Flute and vocals.
