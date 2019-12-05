Holiday bazaars
• Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, will hold its annual craft bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with mostly handmade items from local vendors. There will be baked goods and soups sold out of the kitchen.
• Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold its annual bazaar from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1256 Brucetown Road in Clear Brook. A pancake breakfast will be held the same day from 7 a.m. to noon and light concessions will be for sale from noon to the end of the bazaar. Tables are available for rent by emailing Chris Jenkins at chrisj306@comcast.net
Friday Berryville tree lighting
The Berryville Main Street Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in Rose Hill Park (31 E. Main St., Berryville). The event features music by the Clarke County Community Band and local youth choirs, hot chocolate and candy canes, as well as a community sing-along. Winners of the annual Decorated Parking Meter Contest will be announced, and Berryville Mayor Pat Dickinson will flip the switch to light the town’s tree. After the free event, walk to nearby Barns of Rose Hill (95 Chalmers Court) for more music by the Clarke County Community Band and Student Art Exhibit Opening at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Locke’s Mill grinding
Locke’s Mill — a certified organic, colonial-era grist mill located near the confluence where the Shenandoah River flows into the Potomac — will host a Holiday Grind-Fest featuring grinding demonstrations and an opportunity to meet and talk with the millers of Locke’s Mill, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1600 Locke’s Mill Road, Berryville.
Animal adoption event
There will be a free pet adoption event held at the Subaru dealership located at 3019 Valley Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature adoptable pets from the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke. Santa will be there starting at 11 a.m. In addition to adoptable animals, there will be free photos with Santa, a bake sale, raffle, SPCA products, and fun holiday gifts for the pet lover on your gift list.
Whoville Celebration
Handley Regional Library System will hold a free special holiday program, called a Whoville Celebration, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowman Library. Come dressed in your Whoville holiday finest. Hear stories, join the puppets, and sing around the tree. Enjoy games, sing and dance, make decorations, and taste yummy gummy fruit snacks.
Christmas Shopping Spree
The sixth annual Artisans’ Christmas Shopping Spree Mini-Fair will be held in the main lobby of The Village at Orchard Ridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Original hand-crafted items for sale include: beaded jewelry; Monotype prints; note cards and Christmas cards; knitted and crocheted hats, scarves, cowls, shawls, sweaters, baby sweaters and booties; doll clothes for 18” dolls; original Christian music CDs; and boutique knitwear. The Village at Orchard Ridge is a 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive. Turn on National Lutheran Boulevard — one mile from Va. 37 on U.S. 50 West.
Chef signs cookbook
Jenn Segal who will sign and discuss her best-selling cookbook “Once Upon a Chef” at 3 p.m. Saturday at Handley Library as part of the Place for Writers Author Series at Handley Regional Library System. Segal is the founder of Once Upon a Chef, the popular blog showcasing easy, family-friendly recipes from a chef’s point of view. The program is free and open to the public. 1455’s Founding Director Sean Murphy will facilitate a discussion, followed by an open Q&A. Copies of Jenn’s book will be available for sale and signing.
Book signing
Author Cory M. Pfarr will sign “Longstreet at Gettysburg: A Critical Reassessment,” the first book-length, critical analysis of Lt. Gen. James Longstreet’s actions at the Battle of Gettysburg, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Sunday Christmas tree lighting party
There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting Part from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill with carols, Santa, goody bags and refreshments.
Holiday House Tour
Preservation of Historic Winchester will hold its 43 annual Holiday House Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme commemorates the city of Winchester’s 275th anniversary. Each of the four houses on the tour were chosen to represent a century of the city’s architectural history: the Daniel Morgan House at 226 Amherst St. (18th century); 421 W. Clifford St. (19th century); 512 Courtfield Ave. (20th century); 163 Academy Lane (21st century). Tickets are $25 in advance and are available at The Final Yard, Kimberly’s, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and PHW headquarters at 530 Amherst St. Tickets can also be purchased for $30 at any of the homes during Sunday’s tour.
PHW’s Bough & Dough Shop is open now at The Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., offering handmade items by local artisans, fresh-baked goods and loose greenery, wreaths and premade bows.
Middletown Merriment
The Middletown Heritage Society will offer tours of historic homes and building and offer various holiday activities during Merriment in Middletown from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Wayside Inn, Mount Olive Baptist Church and Belle Grove and much more will be open to visitors at this free event.
Upcoming
Christmas ornaments from the garden
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Lynn Hoffmann will help children make small Christmas ornaments from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Bowman Library in the children’s section. There will be mini gourds grown in the garden that can be turned into snowmen, gnomes or angels. You need to sign up on the Bowman Library website to reserve a spot. The event is free and parents are invited to help the kids with their creations.
Woman at War’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the award-winning, Icelandic film drama, “Woman At War” (NR: 101 minutes) at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Set in Reykjavik and the Icelandic highlands, the film applies a light, sometimes quirky touch to timely themes of environmental preservation and female aspirations. In Icelandic w/English s/t and English. . Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Godfrey Miller holiday events
The Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall welcomes the public to the following holiday events:
12:30 p.m. Dec. 11: A Christmas performance by the Sweet Adelines
11:30 a.m. Dec. 12: Grace Lutheran Preschool sings
11:30 a.m. Dec. 18: Annual Christmas Tea ($15 reservations required)
In addition, the public is invited to see many decorated Christmas trees through the historic home.
‘I Remember Christmas’
Winchester Little Theatre still has tickets available for its holiday dinner theater performance of “I Remember Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at Historic Jordan Springs Culture and Event Center in Stephenson. The show is based on Truman Capote short stories presented in the style of a vintage radio program. Tickets for the three-course meal and show are $39.50 and are available at wltonline.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.