Saturday
Handley Class of 1942
The Handley High School Class of 1942 will hold a reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday at Perkins restaurant. Graduates of any Handley class are welcome to join them.
James Wood Class of 1979
James Wood High School Class of 1979 will hold a reunion beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Orchard View Farm, 5019 Middle Road. For more information, call Chris Sherman at 540-335-1003 or Sherry Greene at 540-539-8853. There is a Facebook page.
Crab Fest
The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company invites the community to a Crab Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in its social hall. Fresh blue crabs from Maryland’s Eastern Shore will be steamed on-site, and served with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, picnic sides, hush puppies, dessert, iced tea and lemonade. All you can eat crab meals are $40 per person; non-crab meals are $20. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Picking tools will be provided.
Tickets are still available, but interested attendees are urged to call and arrange advance purchase or reserve tickets to avoid disappointment at the door. Call or text 703-431-0142 (Jamie) or 571-264-1901 (Greg).
Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. is at 131 Retreat Road, just north of Va. 7. The facility is wheelchair accessible. For information, visit www.blueridgefire.org.
Pig Out and Party
North Mountain Fire and Rescue will hold a Pig Out and Party on Saturday offering whole-pig roast, a cash bash, and the sounds of the Souled Out band. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with dinner served at 4 p.m. Price is $35; ticket must be present to win. Tickets are available at Tom’s Market or by seeing a member or by calling 540-877-9491. You must be 21 years of age to attend.
Book signings
Margaret McMullen will sign her book “Where the Angels Lived” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall. The book documents the relentless determination of a woman picking up the pieces of her family’s fragmented history throughout the Hungarian Holocaust. Also on Saturday at the Book Gallery, C. NaTasha Richburg will sign her book “People Ask” from 1 to 3 p.m. In the book Richburg shares how she and her husband keep their 36-year marriage strong.
Valley Cruisers car show
The Valley Cruisers will hold its 34th annual Wardensville, W.Va., Fall Festival car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center on Route 259. Top 30 awards and goodie bags to first 40 registered vehicles. Contact Butch at 540-533-1700 or Rick at 540-888-9948.
Monday Handley Harvest Hoedown
Handley Harvest Hoedown will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Handley Library. Families can celebrate the season with a puppet show, interactive craft stations, balloon twists from Characters by Chelsea, face painting by Face Paint by Rachel, meet the Chik-fil-a Cow, and the first 100 kids will receive a goody bag from Virginia Farm Market with apples and other prizes. More information can be found at www.handleyregional.org/kids. The event is free and open to the public.
Author talk
Sue Ann Jaffarian will speak about her book “Finding Zelda” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Handley Library. She will also speak about writing on the road full-time. Jaffarian is the author of three critically acclaimed mystery series: “The Odelia Grey,” “The Ghost of Granny Apples” and the Madison Rose Vampire Mysteries. She also writes the Winnie Wilde romance series, as well as general fiction and short stories. The program is free and open to the public.
Upcoming AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those age 50 and over at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Those completing this course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. No exams. Cost is $20 to cover the costs of materials. AARP members will receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to the class. All drivers should bring their drivers license to class. For registration and more information, call Mike or Pam at 540-635-1256 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Byrd Middle School FFA fundraiser
Admiral Byrd Middle School FFA Chapter is selling fruit, meat, cheese and pies through Nov. 1. Money raised from this fundraiser allows members to compete in FFA contests, attend educational opportunities, and sponsor activities which support the local community. Contact Ms. Lineburg FFA Advisor for more information at 540-662-0500 or email Lineburk@frederick.k12.va.us
‘Cold War’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the Oscar-nominated film drama “Cold War” at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville. Set in 1950s Europe during the Cold War, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission is $8. (Members of the Barns or the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley pay $5). For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org or e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540/678-0963.
Veterans breakfast
A breakfast and program for all veterans will be held from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Millbrook High School. All three county schools work together to decorate and run the event. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. and there is a program following the breakfast that we students put on to thank them. The band also plays all song for all of the military branches. Please RSVP by Nov. 6 by calling 540-545-2800.
Cash party
Winchester Day Preschool will hold a Cash Party on Oct. 26 at the Eagles Club, 700 Baker Lane in Winchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the drawing at 7 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and you must be present to win. Dinner and drinks included in the price of admission. Grand prize is $1,000. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Spaghetti dinner
The Methodist Men/Women of First United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti dinner/basket auction Oct. 19 in the fellowship hall of the church, 308 N. Braddock St. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. with music by Stage Left. A free will offering will be collected for dinner. Basket auction begins at 7 p.m. with a portion of proceeds going to Heart Havens.
Turkey or oyster supper
Middletown Fire Hall will hold a Turkey or Oyster Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to benefit the fire company. Takeouts available.
Fall Jerk Festival
Island Delights Restaurant, 805 N. Loudoun St., will hold a Fall Jerk Festival to benefit Froggy’s Closet from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Fill your plate with tasty Caribbean cuisine featuring spicy jerk, sweet BBQ ribs/chicken fried fish, shrimp and lots more. Enjoy cultural music and games and help fill a bin with clothing for children. Gift cards are also accepted.
