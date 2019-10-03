Thursday ‘Something Rotten’
Shenandoah University will present the U.S. university premiere of the musical “Something Rotten!” The Tony Award-winning musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and has already completed two major tours. “Something Rotten!” opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday Inside Yard & Bake Sale
Church of Transfiguration, located at 1822 Old Chapel Road in Boyce, will hold its annual inside Yard & Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be lots of yummy desserts and new and clean gently used items. Watch for signs or call for directions.
Parks and Pets Extravaganza
The Parks and Pets Extravaganza will be held at Clearbrook Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s a free, family and dog friendly event.
Pet-related vendors, car show, Halloween Pet Costume Parade, silent auction and demos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard, agility, fire/rescue and more. New this year is the Dock Diving demonstration by Blue Ridge Dog Training.
Breakfast Centenary Reformed UC
Centenary Reformed UCC , 202 S. Cameron St. in Winchester, will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. A free will offering is requested. Proceeds help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
‘I Believe in Music’
Sing! Shenandoah presents “I Believe in Music” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane. Tickets sales at door. Raffle for quilt/pillow set. Plus, silent auction/door prizes.
Clarke County Class of 1964
Clarke County High School Class of 1964 will hold its 55th reunion in the social hall of the Berryville Baptist Church on Saturday. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a catered dinner. It’s not too late to reserve a spot. Call Gene at 540-955-2378.
Handley Choir Bag Bingo
The Handley High School choir will offer bag bingo featuring Coach, Michael Kors and Vera Bradley Bags on Saturday in the cafeteria of the high school. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo starts at 6 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at door (if available). There will be door prizes, food, basket raffles.Tickets available from any Handley Choir member or contact Beth at 540-539-8995 or email handleychoirboosters@gmail.com
Loudoun Sketch Club Exhibit and Sale
The Loudoun Sketch Club’s 75th Anniversary Exhibit & Art Sale opens at noon Saturday at the Barns of Rose Hill (95 Chalmers Court, Berryville) and fills the Lower Gallery and Upper Gallery. Show runs through Oct. 26. Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or visit@borh.org. Go to barnsofrosehill.org for details.
Natural Gourd workshop
The next free DIY crafting workshop sponsored by Handley Regional Library will be Fall Decorations: Natural Gourd Display. The workshop, designed for adults, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Library. Attendees will learn how to turn a plain gourd into a centerpiece or accent piece. Supplies are provided and registration is required at https://www.handleyregional.org/gardening.
Historic property open house
The 1912 Glass Mill at Opequon (Frogeye) will offer its annual Historic Property Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Mill, part of the homestead area of the Glass family that has been important to Winchester history and development, is part of the Opequon Historic Village, one of the only two historic villages in Frederick County. Mill machinery is intact and the mill is attached to the miller’s house. The Open House, 2431 Cedar Creek Grade, is coordinated with a traditional barbecue at the Second Presbyterian Church across Cedar Creek Grade. For information, email zartman@jhu.edu.
Taking great photos
Lean how to take great photos from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Blandy Experimental Farm Library and Grounds. Be sure your phone’s software is up to date and the battery is charged. We will be outside for part of the workshop so dress for the weather. Cost is $20 for Foundation of the State Arboretum members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations are required at www.blandy.virginia.edu. Click on “Register for Programs Here.” Or call 540-837-1758 ext. 224.
Upcoming Handley Class of 1942
The Handley High School Class of 1942 will hold a reunion at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Perkins restaurant. Graduates of any Handley class are welcome to join them.
James Wood Class of 1979
James Wood High School Class of 1979 will hold a reunion beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Orchard View Farm, 5019 Middle Road. For more information or to receive an invitation, call Chris Sherman at 540-335-1003 or Sherry Greene at 540-539-8853. There is also a Facebook page.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those age 50 and over at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Those completing this course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. No exams. Cost is $20 to cover the costs of materials. AARP members will receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to the class. All drivers should bring their drivers license to class. For registration and more information, call Mike or Pam at 540-635-1256 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Byrd Middle School FFA fundraiser
Admiral Byrd Middle School FFA Chapter is selling fruit, meat, cheese and pies through Nov. 1. Money raised from this fundraiser allows members to compete in FFA contests, attend educational opportunities, and sponsor activities which support the local community. Contact Ms. Lineburg FFA Advisor for more information at 540-662-0500 or email Lineburk@frederick.k12.va.us
In a Nutshell: Animal Dispersers of Oaks
Dr. Michael Steele with Wilkes University will summarize his work from around the world to tell the story of oak dispersal and forest regeneration from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, Shenandoah University as part of the public programs of Blandy Experimental Farm. Cost is $10 for members of the Foundation of the State Arboretum and Friends of the Naitonal Zoo. Nonmembers pay $15. No charge for SU students and staff. Dispersal of oaks by rodents and birds depends both on characteristics of the acorns (e.g., germination timing, chemistry) and animal behavior (e.g., caching, pilfering). Register at www.blandy.virginia.edu
Pig Out and Party
Pig Out and Party at North Mountain Fire and Rescue on Oct. 12! Join us for a whole-pig roast, a cash bash, and the sounds of the Souled Out band. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with dinner served at 4 p.m.. Price is $35; ticket must be present to win. Tickets are available at Tom’s Market or by seeing a member or by calling 540-877-9491. You must be 21 years of age to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.