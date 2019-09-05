Friday Later in the Library
Later in the Library — an after-hours event for adults — will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bowman Library and will feature prizes, games, beer tastings, bingo and books for adults. Grand prize is a $100 gift card during one of the Bingo games. WINC-FM is broadcasting onsite. This is free and open to the public. The event will celebrate the end of the summer reading program, but you do not need to have participated in the program to attend. There will also be food, a DJ, photo booth, and a lot more. Registration for beer and bingo is encouraged at www.handleyregional.org/later.
Saturday Abnormal Formal
Families Reaching Out Group’s (FROG) will hold its seventh annual Abnormal Formal on Saturday at the Piccadilly Public House. The band will be Raised on Analog and Jay Foreman will serve as emcee. The theme this year is totally 80’s in film. The evening is filled with dancing, auctions, raffles and a selfie booth. Dress, in costume or come as you are. There will also be heavy appetizers and an open bar. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased on Eventbrite or send checks to Froggy’s Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly St.
The Abnormal Formal is FROG’s biggest fundraiser helping to keep Froggy’s Closet open. Froggy’s Closet provides free clothing to foster children, children at risk and children in need with a referral. Last year, the closet filled more than 1,500 requests for clothing, books, toys, cribs, highchairs and more.
JWHS Class of 1984 reunion
The James Wood High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Trumpet Vine Farm. Contact Laura Cunningham for more information at 540-336-9209 or email smokefan4ever@yahoo.com
Cedar Creek Valley Ruritan Club
Cedar Creek Valley Ruritan Club will hold a lasagna/spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Star Tannery Volunteer Fire Department, 950 Brill Road, Star Tannery. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under age 12.
Boyce reunion
The descendants of Rosa and Irvin Boyce will hold a reunion on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church on Wardensville Grade (Route 608). Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Chicken, drinks, plates and cups furnished. Bring a covered dish or dessert to share. For more information, all 540-877-1282 or 540-877-1444.
Breakfast at Centenary Reformed UCC
Centenary Reformed UCC, 202 S. Cameron St., will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. A free will offering is requested Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
Sunday Shanholtz reunion
The Annual Dawson & Wilda Shanholtz Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Rubbermaid Shelter at Clearbrook Park. Paper products & plasticware provided. Any questions, call Joyce Smelser at 540-667-2457 or 540-664-1291.
Upcoming Redland UMC Dinners /Yard Sale
Redland United Methodist Church will hold its 22nd annual Pig Roast and Barbecue Chicken Dinners/Yard Sale on Sept. 21. The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Yard Sale will Dinner, including take out, will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. Live music from 3 to 6 p.m. Auction will start at 6 p.m. www.redland-umc.org
American Woodmark (Berryville) reunion
Former employees of American Woodmark in Berryville will hold their 10-year reunion at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Lions Club Shelter at Chet Hobart Park in Berryville. Bring a covered dish to share. Contact information Gerry Darr at 540-662-2904 or mr.darr@yahoo.com.
Reynolds Store yard party
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company #20 will hold its 42nd annual Yard Party on Sept. 13 and 14. On Sept. 13, there will be food (country ham sandwiches and homemade soup), music and a car show from 6 to 10 p.m. On Sept. 14, there will be country ham and barbecued chicken dinners beginning at 4 p.m., a live auction at 6 p.m., music by Stage Left from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a bake sale and hand dipped ice cream. Dinners are $12 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under. Take-outs available. Call Merle Kerns 540 888-3201 or JoAnne DeHaven 540 888-3230 with questions.
St. John’s Lutheran Fall Festival
St. John’s Lutheran Church will hold its sixth annual Fall Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church, 3623 Back Mountain Road. Come enjoy live music by Rick Giersch and Robert and Tammy Nuckols. There will be a bake sale, crafts, food (burgers, dogs, chips, soup) and homemade ice cream as well as fun crafts and a bounce house for the kids. The festival is a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. A silent auction in the Social Hall will feature a P. Buckley Moss print, a Mort Kunstler, a Chumley print and many more items.
