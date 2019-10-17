Thursday ‘Dark Money’
The PBS film “Dark Money” will be screened at 6 p.m. today at Handley Library. The showing is free and open to the public and a discussion will follow. “Dark Money” examines the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to the front line in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide. The screening is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Saturday
Spaghetti dinner
The Methodist Men/Women of First United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti dinner/basket auction Saturday in the fellowship hall of the church, 308 N. Braddock St. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. with music by Stage Left. A free will offering will be collected for dinner. Basket auction begins at 7 p.m. with a portion of proceeds going to Heart Havens.
Yard/Bake/Christmas sale
Wesley United Methodist Church on Van Fossen Street will hold a Yard — Bake — Christmas sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Items for sale include an electric scooter and lots of Christmas items. Food will also be available including country ham sandwiches. Any questions, call 540-662-5734.
Heimat-Handley Quartet
The Heimat-Handley Quartet will perform chamber music at Handley Library on Oct. 19, Feb. 22 at the Barns of Rose Hill with Clarke County Library, and April 25 at Bowman Library. Each performance begins at 2 p.m. The Heimat Quartet was founded during the fall of 2014 in Boston, Mass. All avid chamber musicians, each player brings a wide array of experience and renewed energy to both the music and the group playing violin and cello. The performance is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Spaghetti dinner
A Knights of Columbus spaghetti dinner charity fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of James Wood High School. The meal includes red meat sauce, pasta, salad, rolls, dessert, beverages, musical entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. Dine in or take out. Cost is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors age 62 and older, $4 for children 12 and under, and free for age 2 and under.
Barbecue chicken and roasted pork dinner
A Pit BBQ Chicken and Roasted Pork Dinner will be held at Little Mountain United Methodist Church, off Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County on Saturday 4 to 6 p.m. (or until everything is gone). A freewill donation will be accepted. For more information, call 540-0667-6786.
Book signings
The Winchester Book Gallery will offer several book signings on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Wasowicz will sign his newest book “Jones Point” about two grisly murders and a deadly firefight that put a federal attorney on a collision course with a rogue intelligence operative and sinister person of interest. From 2 to 4 p.m., Kevin Killen will sign “Ghosts and Me,” a journey of searching and trying to understand the paranormal. For more than 30 years, Killen has regularly experienced paranormal activity. And from 6 to 8 p.m., Saloma Furlong will sign “Bonnet Strings,” a memoir about how she left her Amish community in Ohio at age 20 and boarded a train for Vermont, where she knew no one.
Sunday
Fun Show
The Golden Horseshoe 4H Club will sponsor its annual Fun Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. This event allows families and children to have fun around horses whether they own a horse or not. Some horses may be available to use and many will be available to pet. Some of the classes at this horse show will require the use of a horse while others will not.
Classes are $5 each or $40 for unlimited class entries. All entry and concession proceeds will be donated to the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship. The Center provides life-enhancing, equine-assisted activities for individuals with disabling conditions. For information, call Rose McDonald at 540-877-4935.
‘Cold War’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the Oscar-nominated film drama “Cold War” at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Court in Berryville. Set in 1950s Europe during the Cold War, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission is $8. (Members of the Barns or the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley pay $5). For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org or e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Upcoming
Free health fairs
Handley Regional Library System announces “Just for the Health of t,” a day showcasing the area’s health, safety, and family resources from the local community on Oct. 21 at Handley Library and Oct. 29 at Bowman Library. Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aids Response Effort, The Child Care Network, Healthy Families NSV, The Laurel Center, Project Lifesaver, Shenandoah Community Health, Dr, Terry Sinclair Health Clinic, and Winchester Parks and Recreation Department will be meeting with patrons to offer free resources and information. Free flu vaccinations are available by the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic to anyone over 18 without health insurance. Additional activities include diabetes screenings, a presentation on electronic tracking of loved ones prone to wander by the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office, HIV testing, childcare info, and more. The complete schedule is at www.handleyregional.org/health. The health fair is free and open to the public.
In HIS Service community meal
“In HIS Service community meal for southern Clarke County will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave. All residents of southern Clarke County are welcome to come have a tasty meal and fellowship with friends and neighbors. The meal is being prepared by Christ Church in Millwood. For any questions, call Eleanor at 540-247-6311.”
Veterans breakfast
A breakfast and program for all veterans will be held from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Millbrook High School. All three county schools work together to decorate and run the event. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. and there is a program following the breakfast that we students put on to thank them. The band also plays all song for all of the military branches. Please RSVP by Nov. 6 by calling 540-545-2800.
Cash party
Winchester Day Preschool will hold a Cash Party on Oct. 26 at the Eagles Club, 700 Baker Lane in Winchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the drawing at 7 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and you must be present to win. Dinner and drinks included in the price of admission. Grand prize is $1,000. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Turkey or oyster supper
Middletown Fire Hall will hold a Turkey or Oyster Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to benefit the fire company. Takeouts available.
Fall Jerk Festival
Island Delights Restaurant, 805 N. Loudoun St., will hold a Fall Jerk Festival to benefit Froggy’s Closet from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Fill your plate with tasty Caribbean cuisine featuring spicy jerk, sweet BBQ ribs/chicken fried fish, shrimp and lots more. Enjoy cultural music and games and help fill a bin with clothing for children. Gift cards are also accepted.
Cash party
AMVETS Post 18 will hold a cash party on Oct. 26 at the Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the first ticket will be drawn at 7 p.m. Ticket holder must be present to win. All proceeds support Post 18’s projects to help veterans. There will be tips, 50/50, raffles, a beer and wine bar. Tickets are $30. Call 540-550-6674 or purchase tickets at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, 407 S. Loudoun St.
