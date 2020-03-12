Today
Author talk
Local resident Rose Trochlil will talk about her new book “9 Kids, 23 Cars” at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall. Call 540-667-5869 for more information.
Friday
Little Noon Music
The next concert in the Little Noon Music series sponsored by the Handley Regional Library System will be Emily Martin and Friends at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Bowman Library. The concert is free. Emily Martin, of The Martin Family Band, carries on the tradition of playing, teaching and performing. Her styles include Old Time Appalachian traditional music and Irish music on the mandolin, mountain dulcimer, tenor banjo and voice. She will be joined by Josh Henderson on guitar, bass and vocals and Elora Martin on Irish Flute and vocals.
Soup kitchen
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St. in Winchester, will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m.
Saturday
Winchester Model Railroad Club sale
The Winchester Model Railroad Club is sponsoring its annual spring flea market/sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Club, 215 E Cork St. in Winchester. Admission is $5, $4 with a discount coupon available at WMRRC.org. Children under 12 may enter free. Building is handicapped accessible with plenty of parking. The Moose Club will sell breakfast and lunch during the sale.
Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Basket Auction
Emmanuel United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti dinner and silent basket auction from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Free will offering accepted.
Inclusion Volleyball Tournament
For the fourth consecutive year, Winchester Parks and Recreation will host and co-sponsor the Inclusion Volleyball Tournament to benefit local area Special Olympics (Area 13). This co-ed volleyball tournament for adults (ages 18+) will be held on Saturday at John Handley High School in the gymnasium beginning at 9 a.m.
‘That’s Dancing!’
The Friends of the Handley Regional Library System and Magic Lantern Theater are showing “That’s Dancing!” at Handley Library on Saturday at 2 p.m.. Free and open to the public, the film is a documentary about dancing on the screen, from its origins after the invention of the movie camera, over the movie musical from the late 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s up to the break dance and the music videos from the 80s.
Sunday
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
The Magic Lantern Theater will a new film documentary, “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles” (PG-13: 92 minutes) which examines the origins of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand at both sites with refreshments available. Admission: $8.00 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For further info, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Upcoming
Panel discussion on Woodrow Wilson
Shenandoah University showcases the country’s three leading scholars on former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson during a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. March 18 in Hester Auditorium in Henkel Hall. Patricia O’Toole, John Milton Cooper and Thomas J. Knock will present “Breaking The Heart Of The World: Woodrow Wilson And The League Of Nations.” The event is free and open to the public.
Free computer class
The Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center is offering a six-week computer class on Introduction to MS Office and Windows 10 on Thursdays beginning April 9 and running to May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 540-667-5869 to register.
Both classes are offered to area seniors for free.
Pancake breakfast
Shawnee Ruritan will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. March 21 at 109 Boundary Ave., off Senseny Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy and scrapple. Tickets are $7 for adults or $8 at the door. Children under 12 pay $3. Call 540-664-1735 now to get tickets. Proceeds are used for local community service.
Bag Bingo
Xi Gamma Pi will offer Bag Bingo featuring Coach, Vera Bradley and Thirty-one on March 28 in the Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance/$25 at door. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50, door prizes and food. Bring a canned food/toiletry for a free raffle ticket. The food will go to a local pantry. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and local charities. Contact Vicki at Shenandoah Sand 540-667-1660 or Lynda Feltner at 540-667-9697.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those 50 and over at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive, Winchester from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m March 20. Those completing the course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. NO Exams. Cost is $20 to cover the costs of materials. AARP receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to the class. Class size is limited. All drivers should bring their drivers license to class. For registration and more information, call Pam at 540-869-7048 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Capitol Steps
The political satire group the Capitol Steps will return to the Patsy Cline Theater at Handley High School at 3:20 p.m. April 5.
The show is a fundraiser put on by the Senior Class Parents of John Handley High School. Tickets can be purchased at the the school’s Tennis Pavilion from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through April 2.
Flower arranging demonstration
David Pippin, well-known in Richmond’s horticultural world, will present a flower arranging demonstration at 1:30 p.m. March 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Winchester Fellowship Hall, 116 S. Loudoun St. The event is hosted by The Little Garden Club of Winchester and Warren County Garden Club. Anyone interested may attend. A $10 donation is appreciated. Reserve your seat by contacting jkoirtyohann@comcast.net.
Help with taxes
The AARP TAXAIDE tax service takes place at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Federal and state tax returns are prepared for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You do not need to be a member of AARP or retired to get your taxes done.
You will be able to sign up starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and you can pick the day of that week that you want. Every day we will put out sign-up sheets until they are filled for that week.
You will need to bring: picture ID, Social Security cards for all listed on your return, your year-end tax papers [W-2s, 1099s, 1098s etc.] and also, last year’s tax return. A helpful hint, look at last year’s return to see what papers were used, to get an idea of what you’ll need to bring. Call AARP TAXAIDE at 540-247-6479 after Monday. No appointments will be made over the phone.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo
A Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo fundraiser on March 21 will benefit the nonprofit Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship at John H. Enders Fire Hall, 9 S. Buchmarsh St, Berryville. Doors open at noon and Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There will be 14 prize-filled games as well a raffles for Grand Prize, 50/50 and Themed Baskets. Chili, hotdogs, snacks and beverages available. Proceeds will provide scholarships for students with special needs and funds to help care for our therapy horses and ponies. For more information, contact 540-533-2777 or brcthinc@hotmail.com. Tickets can be purchased online at https://march2020bingo.brownpapertickets.com.
