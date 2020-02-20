Saturday
Chamber music performance
The Heimat-Handley Quartet will perform chamber music at Barns of Rose Hill in Clarke County at 2 p.m. Saturday. The free performance is part of Clarke County Library’s programming and is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System.
Sunday
2020 Music Fest
First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester, 116 S. Loudoun St., is hosting its 2020 Music Fest, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Bring your family and friends to listen and sing with our talented musical families and singers, followed by a church supper. Bring a covered dish. A free-will offering will be taken for the Helper Fund with all proceeds going to help those in our community who have exhausted all other resources.
Upcoming
Benefit concert for Douglas School
Winchester Public Schools will present a benefit concert on Feb. 28 for the Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall featuring Soul Expressions from Richmond.
Douglas School, also known as the Douglas Community Learning Center, is a historic school for African-American students in Winchester. All proceeds from the concert will go toward the Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall Project.
The concert will be held in the Pasty Cline Theatre at Handley High School. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets — which range in cost from $20 to $40 — are on sale at: https://douglasmemorial-concert.eventbrite.com/
The Soul Expressions Band plays a high-energy mix of funk, rock, Motown, and today’s pop hits.
Sandwiches, soups, bake sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold a country ham sandwich, homemade soup, bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7. Advance orders or information contact: Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Help with taxes
The AARP TAXAIDE tax service takes place at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Federal and state tax returns are prepared for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You do not need to be a member of AARP or retired to get your taxes done.
You will be able to sign up starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and you can pick the day of that week that you want. Every day we will put out sign-up sheets until they are filled for that week.
Note: AARP Taxaide will be closed March 3 and will open March 4 at 8 a.m. for signup.
You will need to bring: picture ID, Social Security cards for all listed on your return, your year-end tax papers [W-2s, 1099s, 1098s etc.] and also, last year’s tax return. A helpful hint, look at last year’s return to see what papers were used, to get an idea of what you’ll need to bring. Call AARP TAXAIDE at 540-247-6479 after Monday. No appointments will be made over the phone.
Designer Bag Bingo
The Virginia Youth Ballet is holding a Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe St, Winchester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Prizes for each game include Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and Coach bags valued up to $350. Tickets are $20 (plus service fee) in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at virginiayouthballet.simpletix.com Admission price includes bingo cards to play 10 games of bingo. Additional bingo cards may be purchased for $10.
There will also be baskets and specialty items for raffle, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions for purchase. There will be a short intermission where dancers from the Virginia Youth Ballet will entertain guests.
Country breakfast
The Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on February 22, 2020, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults — $7; children 5 and under — $2.
Spaghetti dinner
North Mountain Fire and Rescue is having a Spaghetti Dinner on Feb. 29 at the fire hall located at 186 Rosenberger Lane. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and close when we sell out. Carry outs available.
Vegetable beef soup for sale
Duncan Memorial United Methodist Women will be taking orders for quart jars of its famous vegetable beef soup through March 9. Quarts sell for $10. Distribution will be March 21 in the fellowship hall from 10 a.m. until noon, and after both services on March 22. Information and order forms are available via email at bkmcg@@gmail.com or joybob42@icloud.com or at the church at 210 E. Main St. in Berryville.
Free computer class
The Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center is offering a six-week computer class on Introduction to MS Office and Windows 10 on Thursdays beginning April 9 and running to May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 540-667-5869 to register.
Both classes are offered to area seniors for free.
Walk with a Doc
Walk with a Doc, a free monthly walking program offered by Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center, is offering a bonus walk from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29. Regularly scheduled walks take place the second Wednesday of each month. The next Wednesday walk will be from 11 a.m. to noon March 11. Preregistration is not required. Dr. Donna Michel will lead participants on a one-hour walk either inside the Wellness Center if it’s cold or outside if it’s nice weather. Meet at the Wellness Center information desk on the Winchester Medical Center campus, 401 Campus Blvd. Have questions? Call 540-536-3081 or email walkwithadoc@gmail.com.
