Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner held each year at First Presbyterian Church will be take-out only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) at the church on the Loudoun Street Mall. For home delivery, call 540-664-3628 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, call or text Bob Cleaver 540 398-0192, Bill Stewart 540 303-9782, Lacy Morise 540 303-5517 or Roberta Lake 540 303-6613.
Holiday bazaars
• Montague Avenue United Methodist Women will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 at 102 Montague Ave. in Winchester. Among the items offered will be 300 Santa Clauses from the estate of Juanita Carter. Food items offered include vegetable soup ($6 a quart) and country ham sandwiches ($4), baked apple dumplings ($3) and sloppy joe mixture (can also be used as hot dog topping (pint for $3). All food is “to-go” only. Face masks required. Food can be pre-ordered by calling the church at 540-662-5149 or emailing maumc5149@gmail.com
• Round Hill Ruritan Club, 164 Poorhouse Road, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. You’ll find crafts and direct sales vendors including Thirty-One, Avon, Chalk Couture and more. Vendors inquire at 540-33-2851.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The Brain Injury Recovery Group will meet at 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Zoom. The guest speaker will be a music therapist who will lead us in activities. For information on the Zoom link, email Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or call Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Virtual Genealogy Lunch Bunch
On Friday, join the Genealogy Lunch Bunch with the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, part of Handley Regional Library System, to discuss your family history research. This is an opportunity to speak about your successes and to share tips and tricks to help overcome roadblocks in your research. The topic of this month’s meeting will be how to find solutions when you hit a brick wall in your family history research. This meeting will be held online via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. An email will be sent the day before the event with information about how to join the Zoom meeting.
Registration is required. To register, call the Archives at (540) 662-9041, ext. 17 visit https://www.handleyregional.org/events/glb
‘Driveways’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the film comedy-drama, “Driveways” (NR: 83 minutes), an intimate drama of the relationship between an aging retiree and a lonely young boy at a turning point in both their lives. The screening will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Free lunches and food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 27. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Virtual book club meeting
The next virtual book club meeting from Handley Regional Library System, Brown Bag with Books, will be on “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. This meeting will be at noon Dec. 2 on Zoom and registration is required.
Register at https://www.handleyregional.org/club
Library closed for Thanksgiving holiday
All branches of Handley Regional Library System (Clarke County, Bowman, and Handley libraries) will observe the following schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday: The libraries will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and remain closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 28.
