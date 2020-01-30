Today
Talent show auditions
Sherando High School Choral Department and Boosters are looking for talent acts for its 28th Annual Talent Show on March 28. Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Friday at Sherando High School. Contact Melana Humphreys about audition times at humphrem@fcpsk12.net. Looking for all kinds of variety acts: dancers, garage bands, vocalist and vocal groups, comedians, magicians and any other talent that you wish to showcase. Cash prizes up to $250 per category.
Friday
Chili dinner for Evans Home
The 22nd Annual Chili Dinner to benefit the Evans Home for Children will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe St., Winchester. Celebrity waiters will be Evelyn Akers (Malloy Toyota), Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Mayor Charles Harbaugh, Paul Frank, Jonathan Snowden, Jimmy DuBrueler, Kirk Nave, Jay Foreman and Allen Hester. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 & under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Evans Home at 540-662-8520. You can also pay at the door.
Saturday Wild Game Dinner
Attention hunters and sportsmen, you’re invited to the annual Men and Boys’ Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike. There will be a meal, contests, door prizes and a grand prize. Pastor Paul Rebert of Danville, Illinois, will be the guest speaker. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Breakfast at Centenary Reformed UCC
Centenary Reformed UCC will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. The church is located at 202 S. Cameron St. and a free will offering is requested. Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
Sunday‘Graduation’The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in February the critically acclaimed 2017 Romanian film drama, “Graduation” (R: 128 minutes). The film anticipates today’s headlines in portraying the moral choices parents face in their ambitions for their children’s futures as well as the culture of corruption in regions of the former Soviet Union. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand at both sites with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Tuesday Help with taxes
The AARP TAXAIDE tax service will begin Tuesday at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St. Federal and state tax returns are prepared for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. You do not need to be a member of AARP or retired to get your taxes done.
You will be able to sign up starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and you can pick the day of that week that you want. Every day we will put out sign-up sheets until they are filled for that week.
You will need to bring: picture ID, Social Security cards for all listed on your return, your year-end tax papers [W-2s, 1099s, 1098s etc.] and also, last year’s tax return. A helpful hint, look at last year’s return to see what papers were used, to get an idea of what you’ll need to bring. Call AARP TAXAIDE at 540-247-6479 after Monday. No appointments will be made over the phone.
MondayPotato Chip Taste ContestTeens are invited to a Potato Chip Taste Contest from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bowman Library. There will be opportunities for teens to put their taste buds to the test in several games involving potato chips to identify them by taste, flavor and texture. Each brand has a story and prepares their chips in unique ways. The fun-filled program is free and open to middle school and high school students.
UpcomingMindful Morning at SUShenandoah University’s Mindful Morning will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center. Participants can join in yoga, pilates and mindfulness sessions and connect with wellness professionals. The event is $5 and open to the public. Shenandoah students, faculty and staff may attend for free. Register to attend at www.su.edu/mindful. For questions, contact Janet Gonzalez at jgonzale2@su.edu or 540-665-4505.
JWHS Key Club fundraiser
Members of the James Wood High School Key Club are conducting their annual club fundraiser. Members are selling Value Cards, discount cards to local restaurants and fast food sites. They are $10 each and are valid from now until Feb. 1, 2021. They can be used over and over again throughout the year. To purchase cards, contact any JW Key Club member or Mrs. Coffelt (coffeltk@fcpsk12.net).
Girls Who Code club
The Girls Who Code club is held at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Handley Library. This is a free program where girls ages 8 to 12 can learn and apply coding techniques and programs as part of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) based learning. Registration is required at www.handleyregional.org/kids.
Benefit concert for Douglas School
Winchester Public Schools will present a benefit concert on Feb. 28 for the Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall featuring Soul Expressions from Richmond.
Douglas School, also known as the Douglas Community Learning Center, is a historic school for African-American students in Winchester. All proceeds from the concert will go toward the Douglas School Alumni Memorial Wall Project.
The concert will be held in the Pasty Cline Theatre at Handley High School. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets — which range in cost from $20 to $40 — are on sale at: https://douglasmemorial-concert.eventbrite.com/
The Soul Expressions Band plays a high-energy mix of funk, rock, Motown, and today’s pop hits.
Telescope clinics
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will hold two free telescope clinics to demonstrate how to set up, operate and use a telescope. Bring your telescope if you can and/or bring your questions. The first event will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in Room 201 of the Carron Building at Lord Fairfax Community College in Middletown. The second clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Bowman Library in Stephens City. Both clinics are free and open to the public.
Singing Valentines
Sing! Shenandoah, a ladies barbershop chorus, is offering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14. Give that special someone in your life a Unique Valentine this year. For $35 a group of singers will sing two songs and present a small gift to the recipient. Contact Sharon at 1-703-966-4202. Or email at: Sharon-a-song@yahoo.com. Visit Facebook.com/SingShenandoah.
Sweetheart Dance
The Eagles Auxiliary Heart Fund will hold its annual Sweetheart Dance, a charity event, from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 7 at 700 Baker Lane. Midnight Special is the band. Tickets are $5 per person.
