On Thursday, the Our Valley Values Veterans event at Laurel Ridge Community College will welcome area employers to encourage them to hire veterans and their families.
The event will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Emily and Carol Thompson Conference Center, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown. It is not a job fair for veterans but rather a time for employers to find out about a statewide employment program.
Organized through Virginia Values Veterans (or V3), the event aims to ultimately help veterans, who can struggle moving from government contract positions into civilian roles, said Michael Glascock, a Navy veteran and regional Northern Virginia V3 program manager.
Glascock said that when he was looking to go from doing defense contract work into other positions in 2021 his experience and bachelor’s degree didn’t seem to help during his job search.
Now working for Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services, Glascock hopes to help others find work through V3.
Introduced by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes implement best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining highly skilled and dependable veterans.
More than 2,700 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the V3 program, and these employers have hired more than 100,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012, according to information from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
Certified V3 employers could be as small as solo entrepreneurs or as large as national corporations.
They’re “all different stripes and types,” Glascock said.
One of the recent wins, he said, was certifying Walmart.
Laurel Ridge (previously Lord Fairfax) has been a V3 partner for many years, and Shenandoah University recently announced it is also V3-certified.
Thursday’s event will feature three service areas for veterans: The Virginia Veteran Family Services, the Veterans Education Training and Employment directorate of the Virginia Department of Veterans, and veteran benefits.
There will also be information on free certifications and awards, direct sign-up to be V3-certified after a short presentation and information about free Department of Veterans Services services available to help employees.
No registration is required. For more information, call 540-465-6113 or visit www.dvsV3.com.
