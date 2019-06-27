Friday
Gainesboro Fire & Rescue Company Yard Party
The 61st annual Gainesboro Fire & Rescue Company Yard Party starts Friday, June 28, with concession stand opening at 5 p.m. and Bluegrass music at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 29, dinner will be served from 3 - 6:30 p.m. The menu includes country ham and open pit chicken dinners by Hylton Clark. Fried and country ham sandwiches will be available Friday and Saturday. An auction will start at 6 p.m. Anyone living in the area that has not been contacted for a donation or to volunteer help can call 540-888-3322 for information.
Berryville Main St. Music in the Park
Berryville Main Street Music in the Park is a free summer concert series in Rose Hill Park (31 E. Main St.), featuring the Jordan English Jazz Ensemble. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair. Contact Berryville Main Street at 540-955-4001 or director@berryvillemainstreet.org. Visit berryvillemainstreet.org
Saturday
eCycling at Bowman Library
The next eCycling event will be at Bowman Library on June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. Drop-offs include computers and household electronics – TVs cannot be accepted. ALC Recycling staff will be on hand to help unload items. ALC Recycling is dedicated to keeping computer and electronic waste out of our landfills. Each item is recycled or reused domestically with each precious metal transformed into newer products and better products.
Heroes on the River
Heroes on the River takes place at Watermelon Park & Campground (3322 Locke's Mill Rd., Berryville). The event is free and open to active duty military members, veterans, and their immediate family members, who are invited to enjoy a day of fishing, kayaking, and playing games in an alcohol-free environment. Event includes music and a catered meal. Heroes on the River is a non-profit organization. Go to facebook.com/HeroesOnTheRiver.
Book signing with Karen Ford
The Winchester Book Gallery hosts a book signing from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with Karen Ford, author of "Money Matters," and several other financial help book. Ford is a financial coach, public speaker, and entrepreneur.
Sunday
McCauley Family Reunion
The McCauley Family Reunion will be at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Pavilion, 700 Baker Lane, Winchester. Bring complete meal to share and cake for cake walk. 540-662-8767.
Book signing with Jesse Russell
"Juliet: From Slavery to Inspiration," a book signing and discussion with author Jesse Russell, takes place at 4 p.m. at Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers Ct., Berryville. The event is free and open to the public. Russell's family research became a book about a Clarke County slave woman and her pioneering great granddaughter. Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or visit@borh.org. Go to barnsofrosehill.org for details.
Upcoming
Genealogy talk at Handley Library
Handley Regional Library System and the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives announces a unique book talk focused on connecting with your biological family through genealogy. Shannon Bennett & Brianne Kirkpatrick, authors and genetic genealogists, will present their new book, The DNA Guide for Adoptees: How to use Genealogy and Genetics to Uncover Your Roots, on July 10th at 6:30PM at Handley Library. Whether you need help with the first steps to getting started or could use guidance on what to say or write when connecting with the DNA family, this book offers support to help you search for missing information. The program is free and open to the public.
Camp Rock Enon’s 75th anniversary
To help mark 75 years of camping at Rock Enon, the Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, invites current and former scouts, scout leaders, camp staff members, Order of the Arrow members, and supporters of Scouting to attend the Friends of CRE Reunion Celebration. The event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the camp, located off Va. 683 near Gore. The celebration will include a barbeque and ice cream social, campwide games and activities, and historical displays and presentations.
