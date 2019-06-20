Friday
Bee habitat wall
Celebrate National Pollinator Week at Blandy Experimental Farm with the grand opening of a bee habitat wall and new interpretive signs in the Pollination Garden at Blandy Experimental Farm from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday.
The event will begin in the library with a brief welcome and introduction to Virginia’s pollinators. We’ll then divide into two groups. One will visit and learn about Blandy’s new Bee Wall, a new exhibit that provides a glimpse into nests of solitary bees and wasps, and the other will visit the newly renovated Pollination Garden. Groups will then switch.
Saturday
Author reading
The author series of 1455 A Place for Writers (new name for VCLA) at Handley Regional Library continues with Cliff Garstang, who will read from his latest book “The Shaman of Turtle Valley.” The program will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday and is free and open to the public. 1455 Director Sean Murphy will discuss the process of writing this book, the contemporary literary scene, followed by an open Q&A.
French T Reid reunion
The 33rd annual Reid Reunion will be held at noon Saturday in Sherando Park, Stephens City in the Sandy Shelter. Bring a casserole, or salad or dessert to share. Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, paper products and utensils will be supplied. A donation of canned/package food would be appreciated for the food bank in Honor of French T. Reid. The reunion is open to all acquaintances of the families to attend.
Used book drop-off
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of Handley Regional Library announce the next book drop-off date from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The community can donate gently used books, DVDs, CD and sheet music. These items will be part of the Summer Used Book Sale. Volunteers will be onsite to assist.
Radio Club Field Day
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual Field Day at the Clarke County Fair Grounds from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. Field Day involves setting up portable antennas and radio equipment using emergency power and operating around the clock to demonstrate Amateurs' ability to communicate in less-than-ideal conditions and to provide the general public an opportunity to see Amateur Radio in action. Come anytime during the event. For questions, call Tom Sherwood at 540-665-2121.
Pine Grove UMC yard party and auction
Pine Grove United Methodist Church hosts its yard party and auction on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and an auction at 6 p.m. Come enjoy fried chicken, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, homemade soups, sides, desserts, drinks, and homemade ice cream. All proceeds to benefit the cemetery fund.
Salem Church of the Brethren Free Movie Night
Salem Church of the Brethren hosts a free movie night on Saturday, start at 6:30 p.m. with pizza and drinks. The film, "The Resurrection of Gaven Stone," starts at 7 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Come enjoy fellowship with us.
Sunday
Armel/Trenary family reunion
The 55th Annual Armel/Trenary Family Reunion will be held beginning at 1 p.m. June 23 at the Antique Car Shelter in Clearbrook Park.
Upcoming
eCycling at Bowman Library
The next eCycling event will be at Bowman Library on June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. Drop-offs include computers and household electronics – TVs cannot be accepted. ALC Recycling staff will be on hand to help unload items. ALC Recycling is dedicated to keeping computer and electronic waste out of our landfills. Each item is recycled or reused domestically with each precious metal transformed into newer products and better products.
Camp Rock Enon’s 75th anniversary
To help mark 75 years of camping at Rock Enon, the Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, invites current and former scouts, scout leaders, camp staff members, Order of the Arrow members, and supporters of Scouting to attend the Friends of CRE Reunion Celebration. The event is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the camp, located off Va. 683 near Gore. The celebration will include a barbeque and ice cream social, campwide games and activities, and historical displays and presentations.
Songwriting workshop with Kid Pan Alley
Handley Regional Library System announces that Kid Pan Alley, a Parent’s Choice Award winner and Grammy nominee, will offer a free songwriting workshop along with several performances for kids as part of the library system’s Valley Reads Summer Reading Program. Led by founder Paul Reisler, Kid Pan Alley will offer a song-writing workshop on at 6 p.m. June 24 with a performance from workshop participants at 11 a.m. June 25 — both at Bowman Library in Stephens City. Registration is required at www.handleyregional.org/kids. Separate from the workshop, Reisler and his group will perform at Clarke County Library at 10:30 a.m. and at Handley Library at 2 p.m. June 24. All programs are free and open to the public.
Rockin' the Library
Handley Regional Library System, in partnership with Shenandoah University Children’s Literature Conference, announces Rockin’ the Library from 5 to 7 p.m. June 24 at Handley Library. The event is being held on Braddock Street outside Handley Library. Well-known authors and illustrators Kevin Henkes, Bob Shea, Scott Magoon and Kwame Alexander are attending, along with storybook characters including James Dean’s Pete the Cat, Lilly from Kevin Henkes’s “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” and the unicorn from Bob Shea’s “Unicorn Thinks He’s Pretty Great.” There will also be goats, a deejay, dancing, face painting, a photo booth, and a free cupcake and book for each child. The event is free and open to the public.
Souled Out in concert
Souled Out will play from 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 at Rose Hill Park in Berryville.
Gainesboro Fire & Rescue Company Yard Party
The 61st annual Gainesboro Fire & Rescue Company Yard Party starts Friday, June 28, with concession stand opening at 5 p.m. and Bluegrass music at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 29, dinner will be served from 3 - 6:30 p.m. The menu includes country ham and open pit chicken dinners by Hylton Clark. Fried and country ham sandwiches will be available Friday and Saturday. An auction will start at 6 p.m. Anyone living in the area that has not been contacted for a donation or to volunteer help can call 540-888-3322 for information.
