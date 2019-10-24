Holiday bazaars
• Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items featured include Marie’s Country Kitchen, Attic Room, Holiday Room and a Craft Room. Lunch served from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Redland United Methodist Church and Daycare, 6540 North Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday. Vendors include Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Color Street Nail, Scentsy, Le-Vel and Norwex.
• Greenwood Auxiliary, 809 Greenwood Road, will hold a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 35 vendors will sell a variety of handcrafted items and representatives from companies such as Thirty-One, Pampered Chef, Younique and many more. Free door prizes. Lunch and breakfast available for purchase featuring barbecue, soup, ham and chicken salad.
• Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1800 Wardensville Grade. Tables are $10. Call 540-532-7954. There will be lots of baked goods and crafts. Lunch served.
• Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St. in Winchester, will offer a Funtacular from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free hot dog and drink for kids, bounce house, pumpkin and face painting. Chili dogs, pork barbecue, chicken salad and homemade vegetable soup in quart or pints. Bake shop and silent auction.
Friday ABC — Attic/Basement/Closet Sale
Christ Episcopal Church will host its eighth annual ABC Rummage Sale from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parish hall of the church, located at the corner of Washington and Boscawen streets. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help fund multiple ministries for 2020 including WATTS and CCAP. Items for sale include artwork, collectibles, Christmas decorations, clothing, jewelry, dishware, linens and toys. There will be barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and baked goods for sale.
Saturday Cash party
Winchester Day Preschool will hold a Cash Party on Saturday at the Eagles Club, 700 Baker Lane in Winchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the drawing at 7 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and you must be present to win. Dinner and drinks included in the price of admission. You must be 21 or older to attend.
Diwali celebration
Bowman Library, part of Handley Regional Library System, will celebrate Diwali and the Festival of Lights during a program for kids and families at 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy stories, songs, food, decorations and dance while exploring the Indian holiday. The free program also features the youth puppeteer troupe.
Turkey or oyster supper
Middletown Fire Hall will hold a Turkey or Oyster Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday to benefit the fire company. Takeouts available.
Fall Jerk Festival
Island Delights Restaurant, 805 N. Loudoun St., will hold a Fall Jerk Festival to benefit Froggy’s Closet from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Fill your plate with tasty Caribbean cuisine featuring spicy jerk, sweet barbecue ribs/chicken fried fish, shrimp and lots more. Enjoy cultural music and games.
Cash party
AMVETS Post 18 will hold a cash party on Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the first ticket will be drawn at 7 p.m. Ticket holder must be present to win. All proceeds support Post 18’s projects to help veterans. There will be tips, 50/50, raffles, a beer and wine bar. Tickets are $30. Call 540-550-6674 or purchase tickets at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, 407 S. Loudoun St.
Blue Ridge Hunt opening meet
Blue Ridge Hunt will hold the 131st opening meet at Long Branch (830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to watch as the hounds, horses, and riders gather for a day of cross-country riding. Leave all pets at home so as not to distract the working hounds. Contact the Blue Ridge Hunt at 540-837-1820 or contact@blueridgehunt.org for details.
Sunday
Trunk or Treat
Crown Vic Kings and Queens Chapter 2 will host their fourth annual Trunk or Treat and free community meal on Sunday at CCAP, 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester. Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. The Trunk or Treat will begin at 6 p.m. Event is open to everyone.
Celebrate Community Cats
Community Cat Advocates invites the public to Celebrate Community Cats, Pawty for a Cause for an afternoon of beer, wine, food, raffles and a silent auction from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brewbaker’s Restaurant, 168 N. Loudoun St. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Children 6 and older pay $15.
Upcoming Tech Tuesday
Bowman Library is hosting a “Tech Tuesday” workshop on Apple Devices at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. All Things Apple, Part Two will cover intermediate to advanced features of iPhones and iPads and includes 40 minutes of guided instruction and 40 minutes for Q&A. Free. To register, call 540-869-9000 ext. 203 or visit handleyregional.org/TechTuesdays
NAACP Donation Day
The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library, part of Handley Regional Library System, will hold an NAACP Donation Day from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Patrons can bring in materials, photos and other memorabilia to have them scanned to help record and preserve local NAACP history. Photos will be scanned and then returned to you. For questions, contact archives@handleyregional.org.
Tracking Systems for Loved Ones
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will provide a free presentation at Bowman Library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on “Tracking Systems for Loved Ones Who Wander.” The session will introduce the services of Project Lifesaver, which was created for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.
Free health fair
Handley Regional Library System announces “Just for the Health of It,” a day showcasing the area’s health, safety, and family resources from the local community on Oct. 29 at Bowman Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many local organizations will be on hand to offer free resources and information. Free flu vaccinations are available to anyone over 18 without health insurance. Additional activities include diabetes screenings, a presentation on electronic tracking of loved ones prone to wander, HIV testing, childcare information and more. The complete schedule is at www.handleyregional.org/health.
Veterans breakfast
A breakfast and program for all veterans will be held from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Millbrook High School. All three county schools work together to decorate and run the event. Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:20 a.m. and there is a program following the breakfast that we students put on to thank them. The band also plays all song for all of the military branches. Please RSVP by Nov. 6 by calling 540-545-2800.
Byrd Middle School FFA fundraiser
Admiral Byrd Middle School FFA Chapter is selling fruit, meat, cheese and pies through Nov. 1. Money raised from this fundraiser allows members to compete in FFA contests, attend educational opportunities, and sponsor activities which support the local community. Contact Ms. Lineburg FFA Advisor for more information at 540-662-0500 or email Lineburk@frederick.k12.va.us
