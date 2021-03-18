Belle Grove opens for tours
Belle Grove Plantation will resume guided tours of the Manor House on Saturday. Tours will be offered Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. at 15 minutes past each hour. To maximize physical distancing, groups are limited to 10 guests and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Belle Grove grounds and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (containing the Museum Shop and exhibits) are open at no charge Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Country ham sandwich/soup fundraiser
Hites Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Country Ham Sandwich/Soup Fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday. Event is drive-through only. Fee of $8 includes sandwich, choice of soup and dessert. Hites Chapel is at 150 Chapel Road, Middletown.
Soup and sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will hold a soup and sandwich sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advanced orders only. Contact Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Drive-thru dinner with pork tenderloin
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 9381 N. Frederick Pike in Cross Junction, will hold a Drive-thru Dinner on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Menu includes pork tenderloin with sauerkraut or oven baked chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, roll and cake. Price is $15.
Outdoor Hiking Series
The next virtual program in Handley Library’s outdoor series will be held at 6:30 p.m. today and will focus on Climbing to New Heights with Arthur Kearns. Kearns will share his hiking experience, the impact hiking has made on his life, and how the local community can enjoy local hiking. Kearns is the owner of Seneca Rocks Climbing School and the Gendarme Climbing Shop at Seneca Rocks, West Virginia. This series, sponsored by the library and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System, is hosted by Susan Tschirhart — hiker, camper, and nature nerd — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester.
This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/exploringoutdoors3
Fried chicken and country ham dinner
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, will hold a Drive-Thru Oven Fried Chicken and Baked Country Ham Dinner on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) All meals will include: one chicken breast, one chicken leg, two slices of baked country ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and dessert. Meal price is $15.
‘Honeyland’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in March the film documentary, “Honeyland” (NR: 85 minutes), an emotionally-affecting film praised for its depiction of a Macedonian woman who employs ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey — and who faces challenges when the outside world intrudes. In Turkish w/English subtitles. The screening will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (Museum of Shenandoah Valley/Barns members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Bingo
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue will resume its Tuesday night Bingo games on April 6. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. Masks required. Social distancing will be in effect.
March Monopoly Madness
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center 111 Featherbed Lane. Games are $10 each and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold. The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption. March Madness offer good through March 31.
Easter Egg Hunt at Long Branch
Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is being replaced this year by a safe and comfortable family excursion: The Long Branch 2021 Easter Drive-Thru. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. April 3.
Visitors will enter Long Branch via the north entrance on Nelson Road then drive through the property where individuals will distribute Easter Eggs to families in their cars so no one will need to leave their vehicle. The cars will then continue around the house to the main steps of the South Portico where the Easter Bunny will wave to all the children. Mr. Easter Bunny’s “helpers” will hand out a bag of Easter eggs through the car window for each child in the car. The helpers will be wearing gloves and masks.
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment. The sale has been extended through March 31.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God, U.S. 50 west Gore, is having a take-out-only fish fry, in the fellowship hall on April 2 beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is gone. Catfish, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, corn bread and dessert. Meals are $10. Proceeds benefit the church Food Pantry. Masks required. Advance orders, call Estelle at 858-2778.
Kernstown Battlefield
Kernstown Battlefield will be open March 23 to observe the 159th Anniversary of the First Battle of Kernstown. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27 when Gary Ecelbarger, author of “We’re In For It!,” an account of this battle, will lead a tour of First Kernstown.
You can register for the Ecelbarger tour through the battlefield’s website or by calling to leave your name and contact information. There is no cost, but your donation will support future tours. Ecelbarger’s book will be available for sale at the Visitor Center and can be signed by the author.
The Kernstown Battlefield is located at 610 Battle Park Drive, off Valley Avenue. More information can be found at www.kernstownbattle.org or by calling 540-450-7835 and leaving a message.
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
