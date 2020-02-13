Today
Teen Sketch and Draw
Teens can explore and share drawing techniques at Teen Sketch and Draw at Handley Library at 6 p.m. today. The program is free and open to teens. Supplies are provided.
Friday
Game night
Bowman Library will hold a game night for adults with tabletop games and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The library’s entire game collection will be available to choose from as well as a VR headset and a casual D&D session anyone can join. Light refreshments will be served. Ages 18 plus. Contact Mandy Foote at 540-869-9000 ext. 210 for more information.
Saturday
Spaghetti dinner
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Valentine’s all you care to eat spaghetti dinner and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Salad, spaghetti, bread, desserts and drinks will be served. Take out will all so be available. Adult charge is $9 and children 12 and under $5. Proceeds will help support the church’s food pantry and soup kitchen missions.
Book drop-off to benefit library
The next book drop-off date at Bowman Library (Stephens City) will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Bring gently used books, CDs, DVDs and electronic games. The donations will become part of the Spring Used Book Sale in March.
Telescope clinic
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will hold a free telescope clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Library in Stephens City. The focus of the clinic is how to set up, operate and use your telescope. Bring your telescope if you can and/or bring your questions.
Invention Celebration
Handley Regional Library System continues to celebrate Black History Month with a special program for kids and families called Invention Celebration. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bowman Library, kids can explore and learn about different inventions created by Black Americans that have made our lives safer, easier and more enjoyable. More information can be found at www.handleyregional.org/kids.
SundayBlue Ridge Wildlife C
enter open house
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce) will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Take an hour-long tour of the facility, including the outdoor Wildlife Walkway, Learning Center and hospital. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Because of space limitations, registration is required. To register, contact the center at 540-837-9000 or education@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
History lecture on Washington
The Clarke County Historical Association will host a lecture by historian Steven Campbell who will speak on “Washington at War” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 9760 (425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville). Cost is $15 for CCHA members; $20 non-members, and free for VFW members. Contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600. Go to www.clarkehistory.org
‘Graduation’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the critically acclaimed 2017 Romanian film drama, “Graduation” (R: 128 minutes) at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. The film anticipates today’s headlines in portraying the moral choices parents face in their ambitions for their children’s futures as well as the culture of corruption in regions of the former Soviet Union. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (Barns members: $5). For more information, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Tuesday
Leadership forum at SU
The Presidents Day Leadership Forum at Shenandoah University is being held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Brandt Student Center’s Ferrari Room on main campus. The forum will address issues, opportunities and support services available to both veterans and civilians as they transition from military service into civilian life and between careers.
Speaking are John Norton, leadership consultant and East Coast director of VisionBound International, and Elana Duffy, chief executive officer and founder of Pathfinder Labs Inc. Both Norton and Duffy are Army veterans.
Event is free and open to the public. RSVP at su.edu/forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.