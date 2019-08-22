Friday ‘My Dog Skip’
The movie “My Dog Skip” will be shown outside at 8 p.m. Friday at Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce) as part of its free “Dog Days of Summer” movie series.
Bring a blanket or chair. Rain location is inside the mansion. visitlongbranch.org.
‘Moon Water’
Local author Pam Webber will sign copies of her new novel “Moon Water” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St. “Moon Water” is the standalone sequel to “The Wiregrass.”
Community Meal
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will hold a Soup Kitchen/Community meal on Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
The Food Pantry will be open for a food giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m.
Saturday Family Discovery Day
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will offer a free Family Discovery Day for the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 399 Apple Pie Ridge Rd., Winchester. Classes include mobile genealogy, census records, the power of family stories, family search apps, and more. Keynote speaker will be Thierry Mutombo, a native of the Congo. No childcare available.
Capitol Records Picnic
The Capitol Records Picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sherando Park in Stephens City. The picnic will be held in the Abex shelter, which is first one on the right. Bring a dish, meat provided. Call Kay Kline at 540-504-7878 or Vaughan Orndorff at 540-335-4082 with questions.
Smelser/Smeltzer reunion
The Annual Smelser/Smeltzer Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the FFA Shelter at Sherando Park in Stephens City. Paper products & plasticware provided. Any questions, call Joyce Smelser at 540-667-2457 or 540-664-1291.
Country breakfast
The Greenway Women’s Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit and Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost is $7 for adults, $2 for children 5 and under. Also, we will be collecting nonperishable food items for the upcoming holiday season. Every donation helps us to help those in need.
Tours of Long Branch
Guided Tours of Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood) are led by Colette Poisson, who helped with the large-scale rehabilitation of the house in the 1980s, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org, or go to visitlongbranch.org for details, tickets, etc.
Community picnic
There will be a covered dish community picnic at noon Saturday in the shelter at Little Mountain United Methodist Church. All are welcome. For more information call 667-6786.
Crown picnic
The Crown Cork and Seal picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kiwanis II shelter in Clearbrook Park. Meat, cole slaw, plates, napkins, utensils and drinks will be provided. Bring a dish of your choice. For more information, call Linda Pennington at 540-327-9670.
‘Hamilton versus Wall Street’
Author Nancy Spannaus, of Purcellville, will sign copies of her book and speak on “Hamilton Versus Wall Street: The Core Principles of the American System,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St.Ice cream social
To celebrate the new school year, John Mann/Wesley Cooperative Parish invite the community for a free ice cream social at 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Questions contact Church at 540-667-7577.
Summer’s End Cruise-in
Berryville Main Street will hold its fourth annual Summer’s End Cruise-in from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Main Street and Church Street and various parking lots will be blocked off. Last year there were more than 360 cars of all types — new, old, muscle, classic, antique, race, sports, trucks, motorcycles. No admission or parking fees. Suggested $10 to register your car. All proceeds benefit the Berryville Main Street Programs and projects.
Sunday Presgraves family reunion
The 77th annual Presgraves reunion for the descendants of Andrew Chapman and Martha Elizabeth Presgraves of Luray and Page County will be held Sunday at the Lions Club Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester. Friends and relatives are asked to bring a picnic lunch to be served at noon. For information, call 540-459-1815.
Virginia Beer presentation
A presentation on Virginia Beer: From Colonial Days to Craft’s Golden Age at the Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood)will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and includes a presentation by beer historian Lee Graves. Winchester-based Escutcheon Brewing will offer a special ale that follows a 1740s colonial Virginia recipe exclusively brewed for this event. $10 for CCHA members; $20 non-members. Contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600. Go to clarkehistory.org for more details.
Johnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco Alumni Picnic
Johnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco Alumni Picnic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Place: Inwood Lions Pavilion, next to Mill Creek Intermediate School, 8784 Winchester Ave. in Bunker Hill, W.Va. Bring a covered dish. For more information, call 540-955-3019
