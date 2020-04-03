BOYCE — Evergreen Waste LLC will continue collecting garbage from local homes and businesses for at least two years.
The Winchester-based firm has collected trash and recyclable materials in Boyce for more than 20 years, according to Mayor Richard Kibler. It and Republic Services were the only bidders for the town’s contract, which recently was up for grabs.
Boyce Town Council chose Evergreen again because the firm will pick up garbage regardless of whether it’s bagged or placed in a can, Kibler said.
“They will take your bag if you sit it on the street,” he said. “Republic will not. They require you to put everything in a can.”
Furthermore, the council’s selection of Evergreen could keep a couple of people employed during tough economic times stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Kibler said.
Evergreen has a three-person crew riding around town to collect waste, whereas Republic uses just one person per collection truck, he said to his understanding.
No changes in collection procedures are planned, he added.
Evergreen’s new contract is effective July 1.
Under terms of the pact, Boyce will pay Evergreen $1,980 per month for collections at 220 locations.
Republic’s bid was “a little higher,” Kibler said. During a recent happenstance interview in Berryville, he didn’t remember the exact amount.
Boyce currently is paying Evergreen $1,784 per month for collecting garbage at 260 homes and businesses, according to Ruth Hayes, the council’s recorder and the town’s former manager. That equals $6.86 per unit.
The new contract price equals $9 per unit. But the town will save money, he surmised, by pickups being made at 40 fewer locations.
Kibler said he determined that only 220 pickup locations are needed by riding around Boyce shortly before garbage was picked up one day and counting “every stop (homes and businesses) that had a bag out, or a can.”
Under the contract, “we can add to it if we need to,” he said, referring to the number of locations. It simply will involve paying a little more, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.