The U.S. Postal Service is observing the 20th anniversary of the Postmaster General Heroes’ Program, which was created in 2003 to commend USPS employees who go above and beyond the call of duty in a variety of situations, such as assisting lost children, getting help for sick or injured customers, spotting fires, and more.
Around 5,500 individuals, known as PMG heroes, have been recognized through the program, which reflects a simple, yet powerful, idea: Because they know the habits of their customers and the rhythms of their communities, Postal Service employees are often the first to notify emergency personnel and render aid when something is wrong.
In March, a letter carrier saved a customer from choking. After dislodging a piece of cheese using the Heimlich maneuver and saving this customer's life, he continued delivering mail and finished his day without sharing the story. One month later the customer felt compelled and wrote a letter to the station manager sharing the heroic story.
This is one of many untold stories of everyday heroes at the Postal Service.
But to be nominated, we need to hear from you, our customers.
Today, potential PMG heroes are nominated by postal colleagues. If you know of a PMG Hero, please contact your local post office, and share your story.
To learn more, the PMG heroes’ stories are archived at link.usps.com/heroes to illustrate how Postal Service employees do so much more for their communities than deliver mail.
Mark Wahl
U.S Postal Service, Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.