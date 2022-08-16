WINCHESTER — During Clarke County Public Schools’ convocation Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told new and returning teachers that he believes in the mission of public education, “but more importantly, I believe in you and our students.”
“In spite of the outside noise, I’ve witnessed how the school division serves our students in this community,” Bishop told those gathered in the Clarke County High School auditorium.
According to Bishop, the school division will have 163 teachers and a student enrollment of 1,825 for the 2022-23 school year, which starts Aug. 24.
In June, 163 students graduated from the division, with 71% earning an Advanced Studies diploma. He added that, based on initial data, it appears that all four of the division’s schools have met accreditation benchmarks.
Bishop noted the challenges that teachers helped the division overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling them, “The work that you did last year was more impressive than ever.” He congratulated staff for prioritizing the safety of students and for persevering under difficult circumstances.
“Some experts continue to suggest that the pandemic has created a lost generation of students, but the work that you performed last year should serve as a beacon of hope for the future,” he said.
But Bishop said he has concerns for the future of public education — in Clarke County and across the country. He mentioned the nationwide teacher shortage and referred to a Washington Post article that attributed it to pandemic-induced exhaustion, politicians and parents showing no respect for the profession, low pay and “an escalating educational culture war that has seen many districts and states pass policies and laws restricting what teachers can say about U.S. history, race, racism, gender and sexual orientation.”
“Schools have become a political football in each and every state or national election, and politics has no place in education,” Bishop said.
Despite the challenges, “Public education continues to be one of the greatest institutions in our country,” he said.
“Public schools are the only educational institutions in the world that accept everyone,” Bishop said. “In just eight days, we will welcome students who struggle to develop the knowledge and skill that will be necessary for a productive life beyond Clarke County Public Schools. We will pour every ounce of energy that we have in those students and do so gladly, and at the same time, meet the unique needs of other students in the same classroom. The work is hard, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.”
Bishop emphasized the importance of human interaction and not losing sight of what matters. He said “everyone in this division matters,” including teachers, bus drivers, nurses and food service staff. He stressed the need to create a culture at CCPS that is caring and supportive of both students and staff.
“You see, public education is under attack from many outside sources,” Bishop said. “And unfortunately, sometimes from inside as well. It is imperative that we support one another and our students like never before in order to keep the needle moving in a positive direction.”
Also during the event, comedian and former teacher Devin Siebold entertained the crowd with education-related jokes. He spoke of the importance of laughter and finding the humor in situations. He said laughter chemically helps bodies and signals that “everything is going to be fine” and that “the danger will pass.”
In addition to speaking about the healing power of laughter, Siebold told the audience not to get worried about things out of their control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.