WINCHESTER — The defense in an exotic animal trafficking case involving local roadside zoo owner Keith Arnold Wilson and celebrity animal trainer Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and his two daughters accuses authorities of evidence tampering.
In a Thursday pretrial hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court, Antle’s attorneys, Eric R. Breslin and Erin M. Harrigan, alleged Antle’s phone was “manipulated” after being seized during a 2019 search of his Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, animal park. The phone was seized by now-retired Halifax County animal warden Sammie Todd Moser, who was charged in Halifax County in February with embezzlement and embezzlement of public funds.
“He was the custodian of Mr. Antle’s cellphone. It passed through his hands and we have evidence from an expert that Mr. Antle’s phone was manipulated,” Harrigan told Judge Alexander R. Iden. “We do think this is a key piece of evidence.”
Harrigan also noted that the Virginia Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, which is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, told the defense last year that two cellphone secure digital cards seized during the raid are missing from the rest of the evidence.
Harrigan, an ex-Virginia assistant attorney general, asked her former employer to turn over a sealed Virginia State Police warrant in the embezzlement case to the defense to see if the embezzlement case is linked to the animal cruelty/trafficking case.
K. Michelle Welch, a senior assistant attorney general and head of the Animal Law Unit, told Iden she was unsure if she has the authority to ask state police for evidence in a case she’s not prosecuting. “She wants it to say there’s a conspiracy, that he did something with the evidence,” Welch said of Hannigan.
The case involves charges of animal cruelty and selling endangered species in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act. Tawny Antle, Bhagavan Antle’s daughter, drove the lion cubs to Myrtle Beach on July 26, 2019, three weeks before the Aug. 15 raid at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road in Frederick County, according to court documents. The documents say records seized at the zoo show the cubs’ birth dates were altered to say they were born on June 28, 2019, rather than the actual birth date of July 12, 2019.
The documents say Tawny Antle retrieved a third cub from Wilson that was 25 days old on Aug. 6, 2019, and that Wilson intentionally kept the existence of the cub secret from a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector. The documents also said Wilson sent three cubs to Bhagavan Antle in 2017 while failing to list them in his license renewal with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Wilson is also accused of failing to list the existence of two cubs sent to the elder Antle in 2018. Tilakam Magnolia Watterson, Antle’s other daughter, has also been charged.
In a March plea bargain related to wretched conditions at the zoo found during the raid, Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’acqua pleaded no contest to 27 and 19 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, respectively. In a no-contest plea, which is considered a conviction, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction.
Wilson received a 27-month suspended sentence. Dall’acqua got a 19-month suspended sentence. Zoo conditions included a lack of food and water, cramped cages that provided little shade in the heat, and cages and pens filled with feces, urine, and maggot-infested meat.
Iden is expected to rule at a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing whether the Moser search warrant must be turned over to the defense. On Thursday, he dismissed a defense motion to drop the case.
The dismissal came after Breslin argued that Bhagavan Antle — featured in the Netflix “Tiger King” documentary about an eccentric animal breeder and a murder-for-hire plot — and Wilson have USDA licenses to own and transport lions. Since they’re licensed, Breslin said there was no Endangered Species Act violation. He also said Welch has kept the defense in the dark about her case by refusing to provide specifics about charges against the defendants.
“We have no idea that the state is alleging,” Breslin said. “There are no facts.”
Welch responded that she wasn’t required to provide specifics unless the case goes to trial.
“This is them trying to force our hand and walk them through our case,” she told Iden. “What we allege is not allowed.”
While not dismissing the case, Iden ruled that Welch must provide more details about the allegations through a summary of the charges, known as a bill of particulars. Iden also dismissed motions by Wilson’s attorneys to suppress evidence. They alleged that two search warrants — including one for deleted information on the zoo’s Facebook page — were overly broad and defective, but Iden ruled they were valid.
Welch also asked Iden to order defense attorneys to not accuse her of bias and unethical dealings with animal welfare groups if the case goes to trial. In June, Iden dismissed a defense motion that sought to have Welch removed from the case asserting improper behavior.
But in a written motion, Welch said defense attorneys have continued to attack her character with “inflammatory falsehoods” and “conspiratorial claims.” She said if a jury hears the attacks, it could cause a mistrial.
Iden is expected to rule on her motion on Sept. 12. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.