Composite manufacturer Evolve Services, Inc. will invest $1.25 million and create 84 jobs in Frederick County with an expansion announced Thursday, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
The company, which the release describes as "one of the most prominent specialty composite manufacturers" in America, plans to triple its local facility's space by adding a second production line.
Founded in 2013, Evolve Services, Inc.'s customers include 84 Lumber, Lansing Building Products, ABC Supply, BFS, and Home Depot. The company's products are displayed throughout the world. Its network of companies includes Evolve Stone, Evolve Play, and Createk by Evolve Custom. As the company has grown, the release says its services expanded beyond nature-related composites to include the re-creation of virtually any object.
Greg Fritz, Evolve Services' CEO, states in the release that the company chose Virginia as its home "because of its business-friendly environment, access to a diverse workforce, and small business support network.”
“Virginia is the complete package for doing business," he added.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. states in the news release that Evolve's expansion "is a testament to our community's workforce and business environment, and reinforces the Commonwealth's position as a top state for business."
"This project elevates our local economy and further expands the County’s largest employment sector, advanced manufacturing,” he said.
Northam notes that the expansion "is further evidence of the Shenandoah Valley's ability to attract and retain businesses with its infrastructure, workforce, and livability."
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball described small businesses as "the cornerstone of a thriving economy."
"We celebrate Evolve Services’ continued success and the addition of 84 new jobs in Frederick County,” he said. “The company has experienced impressive growth since its founding eight years ago, and we are excited to see Evolve already tripling its facility size and adding production lines.”
The release explains the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to ensure the expansion and will support Evolve Services’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides services and funding to companies creating new jobs.
State Sen. Jill Vogel said the expansion is "a significant investment" in the region illustrating Virginia's great economic development partnerships.
“We are excited for this outstanding company to expand in Frederick County, creating quality jobs and economic revenue," she said.
Del. Bill Wiley congratulated Evolve for being a valued member of the Shenandoah Valley's business community.
"It is important that we continue to promote opportunities like this one to better our community, offer job opportunities, and keep taxes low,” he said.
