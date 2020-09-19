WINCHESTER — A former Winchester attorney is accused of stealing from a client and forgery.
Travis Joseph Tisinger turned himself in to State Police at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail on Thursday and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to an email from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a State Police spokesman. Coffey said Tisinger is accused of withholding $8,000 from a client and forging her signatures.
Tisinger, 53, of the first block of Virginia Terrace in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, was indicted on Aug. 18 by a Winchester grand jury on a charge of embezzlement and two counts of forgery. The indictments said the alleged improprieties occurred throughout 2012.
Tisinger couldn’t be reached on Friday. But after the Virginia State Bar suspended his license in 2018 for failing to provide records requested by the bar, he told The Winchester Star he would be reinstated.
“It’s an administrative thing,” said Tisinger, who was licensed as an attorney in Virginia in 1995. “We’re going to supply the records.”
However, on April 4 of last year, Tisinger agreed to have his law license revoked. The revocation affidavit said Tisinger settled a case between his client and the Mid Atlantic Waterproofing Co. for $8,000 without her approval or consent. She denied his contention that she gave her approval to sign the agreement.
The affidavit said Tisinger provided his client with post-dated checks covering the settlement and all money she paid to him, but she said the bank refused to cash a $1,500 check from Tisinger. She said he then refused to pay her the money she was owed.
“Travis Joseph Tisinger acknowledges that the material facts upon which the allegations of misconduct are predicated are true,” the affidavit said. “Tisinger submits this affidavit and consents to the revocation of his license to practice law.”
The discipline against Tisinger by the bar is rare. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the Virginia State Bar, which has 31,693 members, received 3,091 complaints, according to Renu M. Brennan, Bar counsel. About 79% didn’t lead to disciplinary actions. A total of 128 lawyers received private discipline and 74 were publicly disciplined. Just 20 were suspended and 34 had their licenses revoked.
Marc Abrams, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, said on Friday that a special prosecutor from Fauquier County will try Tisinger’s case to avoid a potential conflict of interest. He said Tisinger was briefly a Winchester assistant commonwealth’s attorney about 20 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.