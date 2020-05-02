WINCHESTER — Nearly six months of consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl will cost Norman Lee Blowe Jr. up to 33 years of his freedom.
Blowe, a former youth basketball coach and general manager of the semi-pro Winchester Storm and Virginia Storm, was sentenced Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court. He received 23 years with three years suspended for the second or subsequent offense of production of child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. The first charge was over Blowe filming sex with the girl on his phone and for nude images of her that she sent to his phone. The charge carried a 10-year mandatory minimum.
A 20-year sentence was recommended by a jury to Judge Alexander R. Iden after Blowe was convicted on Jan. 9. He was already serving 13 years after being convicted by a Winchester Circuit Court jury in March of last year. Because the sex took place in the county and Winchester, Blowe was prosecuted in both jurisdictions.
Blowe, now 49, had sex with the girl while she played for the Winchester Junior Storm, a youth basketball team. The sex occurred between May 4, 2017, and Oct. 30, 2017.
Blowe had coached the girl on the Winchester Storm junior team from the time she was 13 and referred to her as his daughter. The girl became close with Blowe and his wife and sometimes traveled with them to tournaments, staying overnight at hotels. Blowe also began providing individual coaching twice per week when she was 16.
The sex began shortly after the girl turned 17 when Blowe bought vodka for her and took her to his apartment while his wife was away.
Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that Blowe had taken advantage of his role as a coach and the girl’s vulnerability. “He selected a victim who was an emotionally ripe target and he knew this because of his insider information,” Enloe said. “He’s an opportunist. He’s a predator.”
However, defense attorney Jason Ransom said the county jury’s recommended sentence was “completely harsh and completely unreasonable.” He argued that Blowe was essentially being treated as if he had committed the crimes, served his time, gotten out and committed them again. “Thirty-three years for a six-month consensual affair is breathtaking,” he told Iden.
Blowe told Iden before being sentenced that he didn’t agree with the jury verdicts, but is remorseful and prays for both his and the girl’s family. Upon release, Blowe will be on five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.
(5) comments
He was also in a custodial role. Her age and his position of authority play a role here as well. He is not going to prison for "consensual sex."
That opening paragraph is something else... wow.
Age of consent in VA is 18 years old. This is completely irresponsible reporting to suggest this was consensual. She was a minor. He was in a position of power/influence, groomed her, plied her with alcohol, and raped her. Winchester Star should be ashamed of themselves for reporting this as consensual.
I most (34) states, the age of consent is 16.
Of course, being black did’t help him. Racism? Was the girl white? In some states in the Old Confederacy this. Would not be a crime if the girl were 17.
slowe, it appears that you are the only one bringing up racism. It figures.
