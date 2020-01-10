WINCHESTER — An ex-basketball coach accused of filming himself having sex with an underage player said the girl framed him, but a jury didn’t believe him.
On Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Norman Lee Blowe Jr. was convicted on a second or subsequent offense of manufacturing child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. After a four-day trial, the seven man, five-woman jury recommended a 20-year sentence for Blowe, a former youth basketball coach and general manager of the semi-pro Winchester Storm and Virginia Storm.
The verdict comes after Blowe received a 13-year sentence on March 29 in Winchester Circuit Court on child pornography production charges over filming sex with the same girl. Because the incidents occurred in Frederick County and Winchester, Blowe was tried in both jurisdictions. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the county case at 9 a.m. on March 27.
The sex occurred between May 4, 2017, and Oct. 30, 2017, according to information from both trials. It began shortly after the girl turned 17 when the now 49-year-old Blowe bought vodka for her and took her to his apartment while his wife was away. Blowe had coached the girl when she played for the Winchester Junior Storm.
The girl, who got a "property of NLB" tattoo on her body, testified on Tuesday that he was controlling and he sometimes slapped her during sex. She said he made her delete all text messages between them, but she secretly saved rules he wrote for their relationship. One rule called for them to have sex with another woman who they would also beat.
Blowe didn't testify at his Winchester trial, but he took the stand on Wednesday to deny ever having sex with the girl. He said the girl put the videos on his phone and lied about them having sex because she was angry with him for not letting her ride on a team float in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parade because she had committed a team violation by getting in a fight. Blowe said she was also angry with him after he backed out of helping her get an apartment that she wanted because she wasn't getting along with her parents.
Blowe said players knew he rented rooms for celebrities and coaches who assisted him with team events and said he wasn't the man in the video having sex with the girl at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 13-14, 2017. Blowe said he rented the room for a former Shenandoah University student whose first name he recalled but whose last name he couldn't remember.
Blowe's decision to testify backfired under cross examination by Heather D. Enloe, the assistant commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case. An incredulous Enloe asked Blowe why he waited over two years to say he rented the room for another man and didn't tell police about it when he was arrested in 2017. "I only know that wasn't me," was Blowe's answer.
Blowe was also forced to admit that a photo of him lying shirtless on a bed with the girl was him. "Do you typically allow players to take pictures with you in bed?," she asked. "No," he said.
Blowe, who said he was with his wife on the night he was at the Red Roof Inn, couldn't explain why he repeatedly texted his wife that night. "I'm not sure," he said when questioned by Enloe about the texts.
While Blowe had few answers on the stand, defense attorney Jason Ransom attacked the girl's credibility during closing arguments. He said the tattoo was an example of her infatuation with Blowe and that she framed him for rejecting her.
"That enraged her. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," Ransom said. "She sits in this courtroom for four days watching him squirm."
But Enloe contended the idea that the girl stole Blowe's phone to put the videos on it and lied about them having sex strained credulity.
"If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is," she said. "This is not some great conspiracy."
Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before convicting Blowe, leading to the penalty phase of the trial, which included emotional testimony from the victim and Blowe's wife, Mardesky.
The girl said she dropped out of the four-year college she was attending and quit playing basketball after a semester in 2018 due to the emotional fallout from her experience. "I have a really hard time trusting people and learning to love and care," said the girl, who continues to undergo mental health counseling.
Mardesky Blowe choked back tears as she talked about the emotionally and financially devastating effects of her husband's Winchester conviction. The mother of four said the only thing worse than the conviction was the death of their adult son, Quentin Lee Blowe, in 2015 of a blood disease. She said she has never gotten over it.
"It's hard to function," she said. "It's hard to live every day."
Enloe told jurors that Blowe was responsible for his family's hardships, but Ransom said his punishment doesn't fit the crime. Because the incidents occurred in the county and Winchester, Ransom said Blowe was essentially being prosecuted by two entities for the same crime.
"He's getting hit like he went to prison, didn't learn from his mistakes and is getting hit again," Ransom said in asking the jury to recommend a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. "I know you found him guilty and I know he deserves punishment, but that just makes me queasy thinking about it."
