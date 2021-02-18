WINCHESTER — In November, Kayreen Picart, then the new executive director of the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, told The Winchester Star that the coronavirus pandemic was making it harder to raise money for the center, which serves people with Alzheimer's Disease, dementia and other conditions such as Parkinson's disease.
A month later, Picart was out of her job and is now under investigation for allegedly embezzling $3,000 from the nonprofit organization at 411 N. Cameron St. "A review of their accounts conducted after the employee was let go revealed the embezzlement," Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email Wednesday.
Picart, who couldn't be reached for comment, has not been charged. However, Behan said charges will be presented to a grand jury for direct indictment.
Picart was hired in October to replace Jane Bauknecht, who had led the center since its founding in 1993.
On Jan. 22, Bauknecht, who was rehired to replace Picart, went to police, according to police Detective Jesse H. Thurman's search warrant affidavit, which was filed last week in Winchester Circuit Court.
Bauknecht alleged that Picart embezzled $3,000 through the use of the center's PayPal account to pay for office furniture assembly. Bauknecht said no furniture was assembled and she was unfamiliar with the person listed as being paid for the assembly. Thurman wrote that databases "which have proved reliable in the past" show no one by the person's name in any surrounding states.
"JB advised that the company PayPal has never been used by anyone in the past and is only used to receive donations. JB provided other documentation that showed Picart using company funds for personal use," Thurman wrote. "JB has no known reason to fabricate information and provided documentation from business and financial institutions to corroborate her statements."
On Tuesday, Bauknecht said she couldn't comment because the investigation is ongoing.
