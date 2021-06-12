WINCHESTER — When police found shooting victim Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. dying in the back of a car on July 7, they said Brandon Willis Kagma told them Starks shot himself.
Eleven months later, Kagma has been accused of shooting Starks during the making of a rap video — in the basement of an apartment in the 100 block of Diamond Court in Frederick County. Kagma was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm charges by a county grand jury Thursday. Kagma, a former high school basketball star in Reston who played four years of Division I college basketball, remained a fugitive Friday evening.
Kagma was applying direct pressure to an apparent gunshot wound to Starks' neck when police arrived, according to a search warrant affidavit. Kagma said he was in the basement with Starks and Kendall Mackenzie Smith when Starks shot himself.
"Kagma stated he had his back turned to Starks Jr. and Smith to program recording equipment when he heard a gunshot," the affidavit said. "Kagma stated he turned around and observed what appeared to be blood everywhere."
Kagma said he and Smith carried Starks to a car in the apartment parking lot when police arrived. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email Friday that no one else will be charged over the death.
Another affidavit said Starks had an apparent bullet wound that entered and exited his neck and one that exited and entered his right arm. Police said the location of the wounds and the presence of at least four pistols as well as pills, scales and marijuana in the home indicated the death wasn't a suicide. Another affidavit said details of how Starks was shot "changed drastically from accidental to self-inflicted" in a 911 call to police.
The Sheriff's Office denied a Freedom of Information Act request from The Winchester Star for a copy of audio of the call. Police in Virginia can release 911 audio, but aren't required to.
Kagma's body and phone were covered with blood, and police said he provided his passcode for the phone, which was seized as evidence. He also consented to a gunshot residue test.
Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth's attorney, said Friday that the video footage didn't show the shooting and didn't play a part in the decision to charge Kagma with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm rather than first or second-degree murder. Spicer wouldn't disclose how many times Starks was shot, but speaking generally said, "Just because there is more than hole in someone doesn't mean that more than one bullet was used."
No one at the home would comment to The Star after the shooting, and the relationship between Kagma and Starks hasn't been explained by authorities. Starks, 25, was a Front Royal resident, according to his obituary. Wayne Starks said in a Facebook post shortly after his son's death that the experience was nightmarish.
"My life will never be the same. I love you son and I believe that you will always be by my side," said the elder Starks, who couldn't be reached for comment Friday. "Someone please tell me this isn't real."
Kagma, 23, was born in Cameroon — a Central African nation — and moved to Reston as a young child. That's according to an interview published June 29, 2020, on eurobasket.news, a website about international professional basketball.
Kagma starred at South Lakes High School in Reston and played in college at Northeastern University in Boston and High Point University in North Carolina before playing his senior year at Cal State Fullerton. He started there and averaged 15 points per game as a shooting guard.
Kagma wasn't chosen in the NBA draft but said in the interview that he was planning to play basketball internationally.
"A lot of special things are coming," he said. "I've been working hard and I'm ready to compete."
