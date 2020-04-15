A man whose job was keeping criminals out of trouble is facing his own legal problems.
Tyler Andrew Sweet was fired from his job as a probation officer with the Department of Probation and Parole District 11 after being charged with raping a woman in Rockingham County, according to his former supervisor, Bradley B. Triplett, a deputy chief parole and probation officer with the district. Sweet’s last day was March 24, a week after his arrest, according to an email on Tuesday from Berry Watson, a human resources officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Watson wouldn’t say if Sweet was on paid or unpaid administrative leave prior to being fired citing, worker privacy concerns.
Sweet’s accuser said the rape occurred at a gathering at a home on Sept. 21, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Investigator David W. Moran of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Moran didn’t return calls on Tuesday, but he wrote in the affidavit that the woman, who had known Sweet for years, said she had about five glasses of wine between 2 and 9 p.m. Around 11 p.m., she said she and Sweet went to the basement of the home, where they each drank three shots of whiskey. The woman said she fell asleep on a bed in the basement and woke up to find Sweet having sex with her. She said it was not consensual. The woman said she then passed out and awoke to find Sweet’s semen on her. She said she went to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where a rape kit was performed. “[The woman] stated she and Tyler texted back and forth and there was an acknowledgement of a sexual event between the two,” Moran wrote.
The affidavit, written on March 16 and filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday, sought Sweet’s DNA. An affidavit written on Dec. 19 sought his phone. Moran wrote that the woman, now living out of state, is cooperating with the investigation “and is seeking justice for the crime committed against her.”
Sweet, 28, of the first block of Southwerk Street in Winchester, is due back in Rockingham County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on May 21. He is free on $75,000 bond.
Triplett said on Tuesday that he couldn’t recall a District 11 probation officer being arrested since he was hired in 1997. “It’s unusual,” he said.
Sweet was hired in 2016 and earned $39,971 annually. He was a general probation officer with District 11, which covers Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
The district has a staff of 26, including 13 general probation officers, according to Tessie Lam, district chief probation and parole officer. It oversees 1,753 offenders including 67 classified as gang members and 114 sex offenders.
