A former probation officer has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman in Rockingham County on Sept. 21, 2019, but he may avoid imprisonment.
Tyler Andrew Sweet, originally charged with rape, pleaded guilty in a plea bargain on Nov. 19 to an amended charge of aggravated sexual battery. Sweet pleaded under a first offender deferred disposition, which means he hasn’t been convicted despite entering a plea.
Under the disposition, Sweet is on supervised probation until Nov. 18, 2022, when he is scheduled to return to court. If he complies with the terms of probation, the charge will be converted to a misdemeanor, according to Sweet’s attorney Rhonda Quagliana.
She said on Monday that under the agreement, Sweet would avoid incarceration. He would also avoid registering as a sex offender because he pleaded to a misdemeanor.
It’s unclear why the prosecution didn’t seek incarceration for Sweet. Victoria Jensen, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted Sweet, said she wouldn’t comment on the case because it is still pending.
The assault occurred on a night when the woman and Sweet, who have known each other for years, were at a gathering in a home in Rockingham County.
The woman said she had about five glasses of wine between 2 and 9 p.m., according to court documents. Around 11 p.m., she and Sweet went into the basement of the home where they each had three shots of whiskey and the woman fell asleep on a bed. She awoke to find Sweet on top of her having non-consensual sex.
Sweet later admitted to the assault during texts between him and the woman.
The 28-year-old Sweet was a probation officer with the Department of Probation District 11 from 2016 until being fired on March 24, a week after his arrest. The department is part of the Virginia Department of Corrections. The district covers Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
(1) comment
"She awoke to find Sweet on top of her having non-consensual sex."
No, she awoke to being raped. Don't sugar coat your words.
