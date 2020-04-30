WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve a mystery to honor a former sheriff who died in the line of duty.
The Sheriff’s Office is searching for relatives of Luther Pannett, who served as the county sheriff from 1912 to 1932, in order to give them a plaque that honors Pannett. Pannett accidentally shot himself in the head when he fell down stairs at the county jail in Winchester on Dec. 21, 1932. An article in the Winchester Evening Star said Pannett was walking down steps carrying a flashlight and a pistol around 4:45 a.m. to investigate a suspicious noise.
“According to the opinion of his family, Sheriff Pannett probably slipped on a step as he neared the basement,” the article said. “Attempting to grab the side of the staircase for support, it is believed that his revolver [fired] accidentally, the steel-jacketed bullet penetrating his skull about three inches to the rear of his right ear, just above the base of the skull.”
Pannett was elected sheriff in 1911. He had lived in a residence at the jail with his wife, Minnie Pannett, since 1919.
Minnie Pannett died in 1953, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Their daughter Kathleen Boyd died in 1981. She had been married to James Thomas Boyd, a former Winchester police chief. He died in 1989.
Pannett was the first county sheriff to die in the line of duty. The other was Sheriff James W. Newcome, who was killed while attempting to serve a warrant in 1938.
The plaque is from the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy. The Middletown-based academy scrapped its annual ceremony honoring officers killed in the line of duty this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Academy officials are sending out plaques next month to relatives of fallen officers.
