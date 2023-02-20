An ex-substitute teacher facing two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor posted bond on Friday.
Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, of Frederick County, was granted bond after he and his wife testified at a bond hearing that morning in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Hendrickson has been indicted on allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a student while employed as a substitute teacher at James Wood High School on Nov. 1. He is accused of touching a juvenile to perform an act of fellatio, according to court documents.
"The nature of the offense is of incredible concern to the court," Judge Alexander Iden said before setting bond at $10,000.
Under the terms of the bond, Hendrickson cannot contact the alleged victim or the victim's guardians, use any form of social media or have contact with anyone under the age of 18 except for his own children. He also must not participate in any of his children's extracurricular activities or drop off his children at sports practice. He is not allowed to purchase alcohol or drugs, frequent places where children congregate, enter school property or live within 500 feet of a daycare center. He must surrender all electronic devices he uses any time law enforcement wants to search them.
During the bond hearing, Hendrickson and his wife testified that they own a home in Frederick County, have four children, are heavily involved in their church community and have lived in the area for two years.
"This is all new. I'm so lost in this process," said Hendrickson, who had been held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester after his Feb. 11 arrest. "I don't want to be a burden," he said, adding he would "definitely" explore counseling options if released on bond in response to a question posed by his defense attorney, Howard Manheimer.
Manheimer argued that Hendrickson is not a threat to the community or a flight risk. He said he did not believe there's any indication that force was used during the alleged incident.
Commonwealth's attorneys noted that Hendrickson's first substitute teaching job at James Wood is the one connected to the allegations.
In a letter dated Jan. 26 to James Wood High School parents and staff, Principal Sam Gross stated that he had been "made aware that a substitute teacher and a student may have had inappropriate sexual contact at school" and that the substitute teacher was no longer employed by Frederick County Public Schools. Law enforcement and school division staff followed established protocols to investigate the matter, according the letter. The investigation concluded Jan. 25, Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer previously confirmed.
If convicted, Hendrickson could receive a maximum of sentence of 10 years.
