A 37-year-old man has been indicted in Frederick County Circuit Court on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile while in a supervisory role.
Kyle Ray Hendrickson is facing the charges following an investigation into whether he allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a student at James Wood High School while he was working there as a substitute teacher, according to Frederick County Commonwealth's Attorney Ross Spicer.
"Basically, it is an allegation that someone induced a juvenile to sexual abuse when they were in a position of authority over that juvenile," Spicer explained.
The alleged incident occurred Nov. 1. The investigation concluded Jan. 25, Spicer confirmed.
Hendrickson was arrested Saturday and was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. He has a bond hearing set for 9 a.m. Friday.
He is accused of touching a juvenile to perform an act of fellatio, according to court documents.
Last month, a letter signed by James Wood High School Principal Sam Gross and dated Jan. 26 was sent to parents and faculty. It stated that Gross had been "made aware that a substitute teacher and a student may have had inappropriate sexual contact at school."
Law enforcement and school division staff followed established protocols to investigate the matter, according to the letter, which added that the substitute teacher is no longer employed by Frederick County Public Schools and that "the matter is being addressed by law enforcement in accordance with Frederick County Public Schools policy."
James Wood is one of the division's three high schools.
Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for FCPS, issued the following statement on Wednesday: "The school division does not comment on personnel matters. As was stated in the letters distributed last month regarding the matter that is alleged to have occurred at James Wood High School, we cannot share specific information due [to] laws regarding student and staff privacy. We can share that the substitute alleged to have been involved is no longer employed by FCPS."
Hendrickson, who appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday, qualified for court-appointed legal counsel.
But when asked if he wished to accept the court-appointed defense attorney, he said, "I'm undecided. Could we appoint someone and I might have an answer for you by the end of the day."
If convicted, Hendrickson could receive a maximum of sentence of 10 years.
