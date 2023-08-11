WINCHESTER — For the second time this year, a Frederick County Public Schools instructor has been convicted of having a sexual relationship with a high school student.
Following a brief hearing on July 24 in Winchester-Frederick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Matthew Jurgen Geyer, 41, of the 100 block of Branson Court in Inwood, West Virginia, was found guilty of a single misdemeanor count of having consensual sex with a juvenile who was 15 or older.
Geyer entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging the weight of the evidence against him would most likely lead to a conviction.
Judge Kimberly Athey sentenced Geyer to the maximum punishment of 12 months in jail plus a $2,500 fine. She also ordered Geyer to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow the recommendations of the report once he is released.
Geyer was given credit for the four months he served in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County awaiting trial. According to records from the jail, his time served, combined with standard early release calculations created by the Virginia Department of Corrections, gives him a projected release date of Sept. 22.
According to court records and information from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Geyer was a teacher's aide at Sherando High School when he was arrested on March 23 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has since been terminated by Frederick County Public Schools.
A criminal complaint filed by Frederick County Investigator D.E. Clark states Geyer went to the home of an underage Sherando student sometime in January and performed oral sex on the boy. The juvenile, who claimed not to have returned any sexual favors during the 20-minute encounter, told Clark he had reached out to Geyer using the social networking app Grindr and invited him to come over for a sexual encounter.
When Geyer was interviewed by Clark on March 14, he denied having sexual relations with the student but, according to the criminal complaint, admitted to exchanging messages that were "sexual in nature" with a Sherando student using the Grindr app. The messaging continued even after the juvenile sent Geyer a photo and the teacher's aide recognized the boy from the hallways of the high school.
However, the defendant denied going to the student's house and performing oral sex on the boy.
"Geyer stated he stopped messaging and blocked the juvenile on the app once the juvenile provided him the address to his house," Clark reported.
In June, former Frederick County Public Schools substitute teacher Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 38, of Frederick County, received 11 months in jail after entering guilty pleas on April 28 to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Hendrickson, who is no longer on the school system's roster of substitute teachers, admitted in Frederick County Circuit Court that he and a 17-year-old male student performed oral sex on each other Nov. 1 at James Wood High School, where Hendrickson was working as a long-term substitute teacher.
The sentence imposed by Judge Alexander Iden ensures Hendrickson will never again be allowed to teach underage students. Following his release from jail, which is expected to occur on Feb. 2, he will have to register with the Virginia State Police as a sex offender for the rest of his life and, with the exception of his children, will not be allowed around anyone under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a person approved to supervise his conduct.
