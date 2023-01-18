Last week, a slate of Frederick County candidates announced they are running as independents in the November election under the “Frederick First” slogan.
Several of the six candidates will be running without the backing of the Republican Party for the first time in the largely conservative county. And for a variety of reasons, other candidates feel they can best serve residents if unfettered from party politics.
Board of Supervisor members Robert “Bob” Wells (Opequon District), who is making a push for another four-year term on the panel, previously ran three successful campaigns as a Republican. But this time around, he has decided to run as an independent.
“It is my opinion that the current Frederick County Republican Committee is splintered,” Wells wrote in a statement. “There are several internal individual political groups trying to take control of leadership of the FCRC in order to advance their personal and political agendas. I did not want to be involved in this turmoil so I decided to run as an Independent.”
The Frederick First candidates include Gary Oates, who is running for chairman of the Board of Supervisors; Kevin Kenney, who is seeking the Gainesboro District seat on the panel, and Greg Unger, who is running for Back Creek District supervisor.
Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Seth Thatcher, who ran as a Republican four years ago, and incumbent Sheriff Lenny Millholland are also a part of the slate of six independent candidates. Millholland was reelected as an independent in 2019.
Wells and Kenney consider themselves conservatives who are concerned about the present state of the county’s Republican Party.
Oates has been critical of the county’s Board of Supervisors and School Board and is campaigning on mending relations between the two panels. He considers himself a pure independent who, as a voter, assesses each candidate regardless of party affiliation.
“I’m running for chair, especially seeing what’s gone on the last two years in the county. Last year, what went on between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board was embarrassing. It was uncalled for. There were a lot of bad apples at play,” Oates said. “My goal is to return to civility and normalcy. I’m somebody, I look for problems and I fix them.”
Oates currently chairs the Frederick Water board and has served on the Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and more.
Kenney, a former Planning Committee chairman, is running in the Gainesboro District and will look to accelerate his campaign. The Board of Supervisors has petitioned the circuit court to hold a special election April 12 to fill a vacancy on the panel when current Gainesboro representative J. Douglas McCarthy steps down Friday.
“I’ve been a conservative all my life and have voted the Republican ticket all my life. But I think our current conservative party is not something I can align myself with,” Kenney said. “They want to turn everything upside down and create a chaotic atmosphere without solutions.”
Talking about what unites the independent candidates, Kenney said, “Our group is about working through solutions, common sense and putting the community first.”
All of the candidates believe they can best serve the county as independents at this time.
This is a pivotal year in county elections. Four of seven supervisors have terms expiring in December — Chairman Charles DeHaven, Shawn Graber (Back Creek), J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro), who is stepping down, and Wells.
Four spots on the Frederick County School Board also will be on the ballot in the Opequon, Back Creek and Gainesboro districts as well as the at-large seat.
DeHaven, who ran as a Republican four years ago, said when reached by phone that he would rather not say at this time if he intends to mount a reelection bid.
Mollie Brannon and John Jewell — both Planning Commission members — have previously indicated they plan seek the Republican nomination for the Back Creek District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t care if 50 people run for the seat. I just want someone who will do the right thing for the county,” Jewell said. “I’m hoping I’ll be the one who is elected to represent.”
He talked about improving the relationship between school officials and the supervisors after a hard-fought budget cycle last year. “There is too much at stake with our children,” Jewell said.
Current Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber told The Star he does not intend to seek reelection. But he did weigh in on the slate of independent candidates in a phone interview, calling them “Democrats” who “supported liberal ideas most of their time on boards” and whose voting records do not mirror the Republican Creed of Virginia.
Local conservative activists have commented on the independent candidates as well.
“Breakaways don’t last. The last breakaway group that succeeded happened in 1856 and was called the Republican Party. You win elections by having a team united around a good cause,” wrote David Sparkman, who pens a newsletter called the Frederick County Republican for local conservatives with about 300 subscribers.
Sparkman also has written about some of the alleged splintering within the Frederick County Republican Committee that Wells alluded to in his comments.
The Frederick County Conservative Committee, Inc. (FCCC), which was established in March of 2022, is separate from the Frederick County Republican Committee and viewed by some as a breakaway group.
“I would think of it as more of a caucus. It’s not at cross-purposes with the FCRC. The FCCC just puts conservative in the name,” said Josh Ludwig, who represents the Shawnee District on the Board of Supervisors and is a member of the FCCC and the FCRC.
He said the FCCC, with its small membership, can take on certain projects that the FCRC, bound by rules precipitated by its status with the Virginia Republican Party, cannot, such as moving to field candidates in nonpartisan school elections.
“The Shawnee Group has a small group of skilled people who follow a charismatic leader. They have a secret organization and a secret organizing document, according to one of their members. They have been busy trying to recruit candidates for the school board and building a campaign for one of the State Senate candidates,” Sparkman wrote.
FCRC Chairman Ben Weber downplayed reports of splintering within the organization.
“We work closely with these groups (a reference to the recently established Frederick County Conservative Committee.) The rumors about faction organizations are false. We all want conservative, Republican leadership,” Weber said.
“The Frederick County Republican Committee will be running its own slate of candidates for the Nov. 7 election,” Weber continued. “The voter could have a plethora of candidates to chose from between Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. It’s a huge and exciting year for the voter.”
More information about the Frederick First candidates can be found at: https://www.frederick-first.com/.
