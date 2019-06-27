WINCHESTER — The niece of homicide victim William Michael Harris said she got a good look at suspect Joshua Clay Coffelt when her uncle was shot on the dance floor of Elks Lodge 458 on March 24.
Latricka Harris said she was just a few feet away from her uncle when Coffelt shot him in the back and then shot him as he lay face down.
“I saw Josh stand over him and shoot him twice in the head,” Harris testified at a probable cause hearing in Winchester General District Court on Wednesday. “I could clearly see his face and when he got done he put his gun in his pants and he looked back and I got clear eye contact with him before he left the building.”
Police haven’t divulged the motive for the killing, but Harris said Coffelt and her uncle appeared to have argued in the men’s bathroom of the lodge shortly before the homicide. She said they had gone into the bathroom to talk because the music at the birthday party was loud.
Harris said her brother Rayquan Harris followed the men into the bathroom and walked out with his arm around Coffelt’s neck two to three minutes after Coffelt and William Harris went in. She said Rayquan Harris then pushed Coffelt toward the door of the lodge and Coffelt left.
Harris said her 38-year-old uncle, who went by the nickname “Mikey,” came out of the bathroom and whispered in her ear. “He said, ‘There’s no drama. Everything’s going to be OK,’” Harris recalled.
William Harris then began dancing while his niece filmed him on her phone in a Snapchat video. Harris said she was looking at her phone when she heard shots about 10 minutes after Coffelt left the club.
Harris said she saw her uncle run for the door before being shot and falling face down. As he tried to pull himself up, Harris said Coffelt fired again as he stood to her right. Harris, who identified Cofflet in court and testified that she has known him all her life, said she held her dying uncle as Coffelt walked out of the lodge.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Suni Mackall, lead investigator Detective Adam J. McCoy said gunshot residue tests on Coffelt came back negative. But Mattthew Occhuizzo, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, noted that Cofflet wasn’t arrested until some 12 hours after the killing, leaving him time to wash off residue. McCoy also testified that when interrogated by police, Coffelt denied killing Harris.
The 28-year-old Coffelt has a history of violence. He was convicted in 2012 of robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. An attempted murder charge was dismissed.
The conviction was for a robbery that occurred in 2011 in Winchester in which Coffelt robbed one man, assaulted another and shot at a third man. Police seized crack cocaine from Coffelt at the time of that arrest. Coffelt’s record also includes convictions for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger certified a first-degree murder charge against Coffelt. Coffelt is due back in court at 2 p.m. on July 16.
The 38-year-old Harris was a father of five, according to his obituary. About a dozen of his relatives, some wearing memorial T-shirts with his name, appeared in court.
Emma Harris, his sister, declined to comment after the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.