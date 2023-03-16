WINCHESTER — The Laurel Center is the go-to destination for law enforcement officers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley who need help with people who have been abused physically or sexually, yet the nonprofit receives no financial assistance from two of the four localities it serves, including Winchester.
Faith Power, the center’s executive director, thinks it’s time that changed.
“We have these downward pressures that we’re trying to manage and we really need some support,” Power told Winchester’s Public Health and Safety Committee at its meeting on Wednesday evening. “We get $6,000 [annually] from Frederick County, we get $4,000 from Clarke County, but we receive no money for operations from Winchester or Warren County. ... I’m having the conversation that I’m having with you with all of the localities.”
According to information Power presented to the committee, The Laurel Center — the only nonprofit that provides free emergency shelter, support, therapy and advocacy for domestic and sexual abuse victims in the Northern Shenandoah Valley — received 1,196 calls on its emergency hotline in fiscal year 2022 from victims seeking services. Of those victims, 549 (45.9%) were Winchester residents.
The Laurel Center’s total operating expenses in FY22 — July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022 — were $2,006,437. During that fiscal year, though, the nonprofit only received grant reimbursements, primarily from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, totaling $1,350,332, which left it with $656,105 worth of unfunded expenses.
Fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, could also be financially problematic for the center. Power said the Department of Criminal Justice Services has told her to expect at least a 10% reduction in funding.
“That represents $112,400 to our program,” she said. “I’m not asking for more money [from the city] to add people; I’m just trying to maintain, quite frankly, a level of service.”
She said local incidents of abuse and the severity of assaults increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting additional strain on The Laurel Center’s limited staff and resources. In recent years, she said, the center has helped victims who suffered “multiple facial fractures, arms pulled out of socket, ribs broken.”
“Some of it had trailed off for a while,” Power said about violent altercations following the pandemic, “but it has picked back up because of the state of the economy. There’s a lot of anxiety. People have lost jobs or they’re fearful they’re going to lose jobs.”
Former Winchester police officer Andy Vipperman, a supporter of The Laurel Center, told the Public Health and Safety Committee the nonprofit organization is an incredibly valuable community asset that shouldn’t be taken for granted by city officials.
“I wholeheartedly believe that there has to be funding from the city for The Laurel Center,” Vipperman said. “I remember times as a police officer having nowhere to take somebody, but The Laurel Center was always there.”
“In most localities,” Power said, “domestic violence and sexual assault programs are considered core services and are usually funded by the locality that they serve.”
Vipperman said the Winchester Area SPCA receives operating funds from City Council in exchange for taking in the city’s stray pets, but The Laurel Center only receives occasional allocations despite being Winchester’s only sanctuary for domestic abuse and sexual assault victims who cannot, or are afraid to, return home.
“The SPCA gets $325,000 [annually from City Council],” Power said. “I’m not saying animals aren’t important — I get it, I’ve got three dogs I dearly love — but aren’t the abused individuals that lack a safe place to go just as important to us?”
Deputy City Manager of Public Safety John Piper told the committee the commonwealth of Virginia requires localities to have an animal shelter, so the city is mandated to fund the SPCA. If it didn’t, the city government would have to create and operate its own shelter for wayward animals.
“I would say the same thing about The Laurel Center if it didn’t exist,” Power replied. “If a [abuse] shelter does not exist in a community, do they (assault victims) not become the responsibility of the local government to maintain their safety?”
Wednesday’s presentation was for discussion purposes only, so the committee took no action of Power’s funding request and gave no indication if it would present the matter to City Council for further consideration.
Attending Wednesday evening’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kathy Tagnesi and members John Hill and Kim Herbstritt.
If you are a victim of domestic or sexual violence and need The Laurel Center’s help, call its 24/7 emergency hotline at 540-667-6466. To learn more about the nonprofit organization, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.